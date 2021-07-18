Box Office: New ‘Space Jam’ Tops the Weekend with $31.6-M

#BoxOffice #movies #film

The Tune Squad ruled over the court and box office charts this weekend. In an unexpected win, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which sees LeBron James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, dunked on the competition with $31.6-M in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros. sequel to 1996’s “Space Jam” sailed past forecasts, which projected the film would bring in $20-M in its 1st 3 days of release. Critics rebuffed “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (it holds a bleak 31% average on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences appeared to embrace the movie, awarding it an “A-” CinemaScore.

‘Space Jam 2” played in 3,965 cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers.

Disney and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” to 2nd place on box office charts. The superhero adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson, brought in $26.3-M in its 2nd weekend, representing a steep 67% decline from inaugural sales.

So far, “Black Widow” has generated $131-M in North America and $264-M globally, that’s a potentially catastrophic result for a $200-M budgeted Marvel tentpole.

It is unlikely that digital rentals on Disney Plus, where “Black Widow” is available to subscribers for $30, will offset any theatrical losses. The comic book adaptation still doesn’t have a release date in China, which is a vital moviegoing market for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

