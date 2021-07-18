28.6 C
New York
Sunday, July 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleHollywood
LifestyleHollywoodPaul Ebeling

Box Office: New ‘Space Jam’ Tops the Weekend with $31.6-M

By Paul Ebeling

#BoxOffice #movies #film

$T $DIS

The Tune Squad ruled over the court and box office charts this weekend. In an unexpected win, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which sees LeBron James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, dunked on the competition with $31.6-M in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros. sequel to 1996’s “Space Jam” sailed past forecasts, which projected the film would bring in $20-M in its 1st 3 days of release. Critics rebuffed “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (it holds a bleak 31% average on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences appeared to embrace the movie, awarding it an “A-” CinemaScore.

‘Space Jam 2” played in 3,965 cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers.

Disney and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” to 2nd place on box office charts. The superhero adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson, brought in $26.3-M in its 2nd weekend, representing a steep 67% decline from inaugural sales.

So far, “Black Widow” has generated $131-M in North America and $264-M globally, that’s a potentially catastrophic result for a $200-M budgeted Marvel tentpole.

It is unlikely that digital rentals on Disney Plus, where “Black Widow” is available to subscribers for $30, will offset any theatrical losses. The comic book adaptation still doesn’t have a release date in China, which is a vital moviegoing market for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Have some fun see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleF1: Leclerc 50/50 after Missing Ferrari’s 1st Win since 2019
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com