Disney’s Jungle Cruise sailed to a better-than-expected opening of $34.2-M at the domestic box office and a worldwide box office debut of $61.8-M.

The movie’s total global start is an OK $91.8-M when including $30-M in revenue from Disney+ Premier Access. Overseas it earned just $27.6-M from 47 markets.

Staring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the Jaume Collet-Serra directed $200-M tentpole that’s based on the iconic Disneyland ride and which hopes to launch a new franchise, much as the first Pirates of the Caribbean did.

Jungle Cruise is playing in 4,310 theaters in North America, where moviegoing is still far from reaching pre-VirusCasedemic marks. Theater attendance is still down nearly 50% from the same frame in Y 2019.

“ bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way that only Disney can. We remain focused on offering consumer choice during these unprecedented times, and it is clear that fans and families value the ability to make decisions on how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best-in-class storytelling,” the company’s distribution said in a statement.

Imax and other premium large format screens made up a huge 25% of the action-adventure’s box office gross.

Many box office pundits believe that such a day-and-date release threatens the future of theatrical exhibition and encourages avid moviegoers to stay home. Nor are theater owners happy about Disney’s decision to release Premier Access numbers in a move to boost a film’s opening weekend performance.

