19.7 C
New York
Monday, August 2, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleHollywood
FeaturedLifestyleHollywood

Box Office: Jungle Cruise the Perfect Summer Adventure Film Topped Weekend Charts

By Paul Ebeling

#BoxOffice #domestic #global

#DIS $IMAX

Disney’s Jungle Cruise sailed to a better-than-expected opening of $34.2-M at the domestic box office and a worldwide box office debut of $61.8-M.

The movie’s total global start is an OK $91.8-M when including $30-M in revenue from Disney+ Premier Access. Overseas it earned just $27.6-M from 47 markets.

Staring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the Jaume Collet-Serra directed $200-M tentpole that’s based on the iconic Disneyland ride and which hopes to launch a new franchise, much as the first Pirates of the Caribbean did.

Jungle Cruise is playing in 4,310 theaters in North America, where moviegoing is still far from reaching pre-VirusCasedemic marks. Theater attendance is still down nearly 50% from the same frame in Y 2019.

“ bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way that only Disney can. We remain focused on offering consumer choice during these unprecedented times, and it is clear that fans and families value the ability to make decisions on how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best-in-class storytelling,” the company’s distribution said in a statement.

Imax and other premium large format screens made up a huge 25% of the action-adventure’s box office gross.

Many box office pundits believe that such a day-and-date release threatens the future of theatrical exhibition and encourages avid moviegoers to stay home. Nor are theater owners happy about Disney’s decision to release Premier Access numbers in a move to boost a film’s opening weekend performance.

Have some fun this week, see a movie, the chaos is about over, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleF1 Hungary GP: Ferrari’s Sainz Finished 3rd on Vettel’s Disqualification
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com