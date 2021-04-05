Box Office: ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Takes $48.5-M in North America, The US Movie Business is Alive and Well

#BoxOffice #NorthAmerica

The tentpole film exceeded all expectations and was the biggest opening at the North American box office since the VirusCasedemic chaos struck. Globally, it hit a huge $285.4-M Easter Sunday.

The US box office is back on!

Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole Godzilla vs. Kong posted a debut of $48.5-M in its 1st 5 days, including an estimated $32.2-M from 3,064 theaters for the 3-day Easter weekend.

The big-budget film exceeded all expectations and is by far the biggest box office showing since the medical chaos attacked it. Marketing execs now believe it is safe to begin releasing high-profile films as the Summer box office season approaches. Jeff Goldstein, President of domestic distribution at Warner Bros: “This is really significant. It is igniting a recovery.”

Godzilla‘s Top DMA markets proved the power of Los Angeles and New York City, where cinemas were recently allowed to reopen. They led the list in terms of the Top-performing market, followed by Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Chicago, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Orlando and Atlanta.

Godzilla vs. Kong, the 4th entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse series, earned an A CinemaScore from audiences. The film is skewing male and younger, and playing to to an ethnically diverse audience: Caucasians, 33%, Hispanic, 27%, African American, 23% Asian, 10% and Native American and other, 7%.

Have some fun, see a movie this week, Keep the Faith!