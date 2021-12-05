Box Office: ‘Encanto,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ Led Post-Holiday

#BoxOffice #Encanto #Ghostbusters #Gucci

‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Licorice Pizza’ continued to post strong numbers, while Fathom’s faith-based ‘Christmas with The Chosen‘ did well in America’s heartland.

Walt Disney Animation’s original musical animated adventure Encanto led the post-Thanksgiving session at the box office, which is always a quiet weekend following the holiday.

Encanto, featuring original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, grossed $12.7-M from 3,980 theaters in its 2nd weekend for a domestic total of $58-M and $58.1-M overseas for a global cume of $116.1-M.

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife followed closely in 2nd place with an estimated $10.2-M from 4,059 locations for a domestic take of $102.2-M through Sunday. Internationally, the family friendly film earned another $13.1-M from 53 markets for a foreign cume of $42.9-M and $145.1-M globally.

On Sunday, Sony was also celebrating huge presale numbers for its upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which rolls out mid-December.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci solidified its solid place in the year-end holiday box office and awards lineup with $6.8-M from 3,477 cinemas in its 2nd frame for a domestic tally of $33.6-M for MGM and United Artists Releasing.

Overseas, House of Gucci took in $14.8-M from 60 markets for a foreign tally of $33.6-M and $67.2-M globally.

While there were no new wide studio releases

Fathom’s special event showing of the faith-based Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers did record business, grossing an estimated $9-M in is 1st days from 1,642 theaters to place # 4. Fathom said it is the biggest opening in the company’s history.

The Chosen, about the birth of Jesus Christ, did especially well in America’s heartland.

Warner Bros.’ biographical drama and awards hopeful King Richard dove to place #9 in its 3rd frame with $1.2-M from 2,654 theaters for a domestic total of $13.4-M seemingly DOA!.

At the specialty box office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which MGM and United Artists are playing exclusively in 4 theaters in New York and Los Angeles, did nicely with a per theater average of $56,000.

Fresh off its Gotham Award for Best International Feature and its New York Film Critics Circle win for Best Film, Sideshow and Janus Films’ Drive My Car grossed an estimated $27,300 in its 2nd weekend for a per venue average of $6,825.

IFC Films opened Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta in 202 theaters across the country. The film, which last wk made the National Board of Review’s list of top 5 foreign-language films, posted a per location average of $719.

Sony reported sold-out sneak screenings of director Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan. The film officially opens in cinemas on 25 December.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!