Box Office: Action Comedy ‘Free Guy’ Has Great $28.4-M Open

#BoxOffice #film #movies #cinema #theaters

$DIS $T $IMAX $SNE

The action-comedy grossed $28.4-M from 4,165 North American theaters to easily Top the chart. Overseas, it took in $22.5-M from 41 markets for a global start of $51-M

Free Guy bested the domestic launch of The Suicide Squad a wk ago. Director Levy’s film is receiving a 45-day exclusive theatrical release in theaters before going to Disney. From Warner Bros., Suicide Squad was made available simultaneously on HBO Max.

Among those turning out, 71% of the audience was under the age of 35, including 50% between ages 18 and 34, the most likely group to go to theaters in the VirusCasedemic era. Males made up 59% of the audience, while Free Guy did huge business on Imax and other premium large format screens that are a major draw for fans.

Sony and Stage 6’s home-invasion horror pic Don’t Breathe 2 debuted in 2nd place with $10.6-M and was aided by a diverse audience.

The sequel, earning a B CinemaScore, was helmed by Rodo Sayagues in his feature directorial debut.

Aretha Franklin biopic Respect opened in 4th place with $8.8-M. Respect earned an A CinemaScore and strong exits. It played to an ethnic audience; 48% of the audience was black.

Among holdovers

Disney’s Jungle Cruise came in 3rd in its 3rd weekend. The movie received a simultaneous release in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access

Jungle Cruise finished Sunday with a domestic total of $82.1-M and $72.2-M overseas for a global take of $154.3-M.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this wk, Keep the Faith, the chaos is almost over.