The North American box office is seeing moviegoers as Memorial Day weekend unfolds.

A Quiet Place Part II‘s 3-day gross of $47.4-M. The film is posting the biggest domestic numbers in the pandemic-era and are almost on par with the 1st Quiet Place, which posted a 3-day debut of $50.2-M in Y 2018. The sequel’s performance is a victory for Paramount and the theatrical experience and proves that the box office is righting itself after 15 months of being ravaged by the VirusCasedemic chaos.

Overseas, the horror-thriller took in $22-M from its 1st 6 markets for a global start of at least $80-M through Monday.

The film earned an A- CinemaScore from audiences, while Cruella received an A.

Memorial Day offering Cruella is doing solid business at the domestic box office for a title that’s also available in the home.

Cruella, playing in 3,982 theaters, is projecting a 4-day opening of $26.5-M including The family-friendly origin pic stars Emma Stone as the infamous Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians.

Thanks to A Quiet Place II and Cruella, Memorial Day weekend’s overall revenue in North America will be North of $100-M, another boost for the film and exhibition industries.

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the previous biggest bow of the pandemic era with a 5-day debut of $48-M.

Elsewhere, F9 crossed the $200-M mark internationally, where it debuted in select markets ahead of its domestic launch. The action pic took in $30.9-M for an early foreign total of $229-M, F9 dropped 80% overall in its 2nd frame.

Sony is also 1st opening Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in select markets overseas. The family sequel has earned a total of $36.8-Mfrom 11 markets so far, including $10.8-M from the UK, where cinemas have reopened in recent days.

Have some fun this week, see a movie in a theater, the nation is opening up, Keep the Faith!