Body Language is Key to Communicating

By Paul Ebeling

Think and be positive in every way“– Paul Ebeling

Body language makes up 55% of communication. Actual words spoken make up just 7%, and vocal speed, tone, volume and pitch make up 38% of communication.

So, if you want people to like you more it is Key to learn to use your entire body when communicating. This helps to establish rapport with the person you are interacting with and helps to make them feel comfortable.

Adopt an open posture, being careful not to cross your legs or arms. When sitting, keep the feet pointed at the person you are speaking to. Nod when saying yes, smile and make use of hand gestures. And look the person in the eyes, listen, ask questions and Smile!

Have a happy, prosperous Christmas Holiday week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

