Bloodstockauction.com Hosts the First Yearling Sale of the Season

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Bloodstockauction.com is proudly hosting its Pre-Christmas Online Signature Yearling Sale, which will go live on the 14th of December 2023.

Bloodstockauction.com has pro-actively signed up multiple stud farms, racing stables and independent breeders to the sale and are delighted to continue accepting listings until the “eleventh hour”.

Bloodstockauction.com are inviting prospective vendors to list their yearlings with us and encourage them to do so ASAP, as the sale is fast approaching.

With a competitive entry fee of only $440AUD per yearling and a membership-base of over 20,000+ individuals – the path to success is within reach for vendors looking to cash in and profit before the new year.

Pre-Christmas Online Signature Yearling Sale 2023/24

Date: Thursday 14th December – Tuesday 19th December 2023

By participating in Bloodstockauction.com’s Online Signature Yearling Sale, vendors can benefit from exposure to the largest member-base of thoroughbred buyers and sellers in Australia and abroad.

Bloodstockauction.com is proud of the continued growth of our Signature Yearling Sales. 2023 is shaping up to be our biggest Pre-Christmas Yearling Sale to date, with the number of current entries having already surpassed previous years.

Bloodstockauction.com director Anthony Gafa talks about the interest the sale has attracted; “Vendors are seeing the value of our Online Signature Yearling Sales and the advantages of the strategic Pre-Christmas timing – being first to market can be advantageous for the vendor – it gives them the opportunity to showcase their yearlings before the market is saturated in early 2024 and cash in at one of the most expensive times of year.”

“By having a dedicated online yearling sale hosted by an auction house that doesn’t restrict or pick and choose which yearlings to accept, vendors have the opportunity to sell their quality yearlings that might otherwise be denied entry into sales hosted by our competitors.” Anthony Gafa said.

Bloodstockauction.com has a successful track record of hosting lucrative weanling/yearling/broodmare/reduction sales for the likes of Arrowfield Stud, Capricornia Yearling Sale, Kingstar Farm, Coolmore Stud, Cornerstone Stud, Widden Stud, and many more.

Bloodstockauction.com strengthened by its experience, promises a fruitful sale for vendors and a fantastic purchasing opportunity for buyers eager to add quality yearlings to their stable.

“We’re excited to be hosting our Online Signature Yearling Sale, we know that plenty of vendors will benefit from having extra cash in their accounts.

Bloodstockauction.com being the first to market for online auctions in Australia, enjoyed a monopoly in the space for approximately 3 years which enabled our database to grow to become the largest and most diverse within the thoroughbred industry.

Our potential reach is virtually unrivalled, and this has helped us maintain a competitive advantage.

Be assured that your yearlings will be showcased nationally to not only the largest database of thoroughbred buyers within Australia but also to a significant international audience as well.

On average we’re selling 70% of the horses that our competitors couldn’t – and we thank our database of members for this – over 20,000+ members and growing.”

– Anthony Gafa, Bloodstockauction.com Director.

The Pre-Christmas Online Signature Yearling Sale runs from Thursday 14th December 2023 and concludes on Tuesday 19th December 2023.

To enter your yearlings into the Pre-Christmas Online Signature Yearling Sale, please call, email or visit our website below to enter online.

Telephone: 1300 849 349 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.bloodstockauction.com

For more information or enquiries about the Online Signature Yearling Sale, please contact Will Dawson at [email protected]

