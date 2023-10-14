Saturday, October 14, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home CryptoBitcoin Blockstream Launches Greenlight for Scalable, Non-Custodial Lightning Integration
BitcoinFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsKXCO GuideMost PopularMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsTodays Trade IdeasTop StoriesWeb3

Blockstream Launches Greenlight for Scalable, Non-Custodial Lightning Integration

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Blockstream, the global leader in Bitcoin infrastructure technology, has today announced the public rollout of its “Lightning-as-a-Service” solution, Greenlight. This launch aims to transform the way developers and enterprise clients worldwide integrate fast, low-cost bitcoin payments into their software via the Lightning Network.

In the current landscape of Lightning payments, users face a choice between convenience and self-custody. Custodial solutions offer ease but compromise on security and financial sovereignty. Non-custodial solutions, while secure, demand significant operational expertise. The complexities of running Lightning node software have long been a barrier to entry, often requiring users to understand the network’s intricacies before experiencing its benefits.

“The challenge is to alleviate this burden without compromising on security or functionality,” says Christian Decker, Core Tech Engineer at Blockstream and Greenlight lead.

Reimagining the Lightning Node

Greenlight’s unique architecture ensures that private keys granting exclusive control of funds are stored by the user and never shared with Blockstream’s infrastructure. For an app developer, this reduces the risk and liability associated with holding user funds.

“It’s designed to let developers integrate Lightning in their apps seamlessly while granting users full exclusive control over their funds,” adds Decker.

Greenlight Is Now Open for Business

For businesses building on Lightning, Greenlight alleviates the challenges developers face in building and maintaining Lightning infrastructure. By offloading these complexities to Blockstream, companies can focus on creating innovative applications on the Lightning Network without compromising on security or functionality, all while avoiding costly solutions, freeing up valuable time for innovation.

Greenlight developer certificates grant access to the service’s API and are available via the Greenlight developer console. To promote growth of applications that utilize self-custodial Lightning, Blockstream is offering a free tier of access designed to empower developer experimentation. The free plan offers developers the capability to deploy up to 1,000 “on-demand” nodes. Each on-demand node is designed to “wake up” and remain active while in use by an end-user. For enterprises with more demanding requirements, Blockstream will offer paid plans that expand the node limits and also provides uptime and availability guarantees. Contact Blockstream to learn more about enterprise pricing options.

Read more about Greenlight and how it streamlines Lightning integration for businesses here.

About Blockstream

Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream’s sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables trustless Bitcoin swap settlements and secure, dependable smart-contracts while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides colocation services to miners, across multiple enterprise-class mining facilities.

Blockstream’s Core Lightning implementation of the open Lightning Network protocol is the go-to code for enterprise Lightning Network deployments on Bitcoin. Blockstream Jade is an easy-to-use, open-source hardware wallet that offers advanced security for Bitcoin and Liquid assets. Blockstream Green is the world’s most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

JPMorgan Chase See Dangerous World

Stopping PornHub Can Improve Your Life

China Trade Data Improves Again

China Economic Recovery Continues $BABA $BIDU

Stock Exchange of Thailand Index ($.SETI) Knightsbridge October Outlook

Trezor Launches New Hardware Wallets

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Blockstream Launches Greenlight for Scalable, Non-Custodial Lightning Integration
JPMorgan Chase See Dangerous World
Stopping PornHub Can Improve Your Life

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.