Blockchains Best Investment Bank

KXCO has over a century of wall street trading experience on the team, covering firms like Bear Stearns, Paine Webber, UBS Securities, Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York, T Rowe Price, Blackrock, PwC, Emirates Capital, Ernst & Young, Gruntal, Ladenburg Thalmann, Balfour, Credit Suisse holding positions like Vice President, Director, etc.

However the interesting part of KXCO is not the team but it is the technology they are bringing into the crypto space.

KXCO ECN (Electronic Communications Network) – is a hybrid semi-automated system that facilitates the trade of financial products between buyers and sellers. ​

It is used by both retail and institutional investors to execute trades at the best prices available. ​

ECNs are typically used for stock, futures, and options trading, KXCO have brought this complex system to the Crypto Markets.

They later said​ “Our Trade Desk acts as a Hub between the firm’s clients and the markets, providing our team access to unparalleled market data, research, and execution. The trade desk is monitored by real traders and is used to manage risk, execute orders, manage liquidity, and monitor positions.“

KXCO has 50+ indicators of proprietary research and has direct access to over 600,000 securities in over 200 markets.

KXCO will bring a very impressive leap in the maturity of the crypto space.