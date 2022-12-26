Bitget MegaSwap DeFi

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget launches “MegaSwap“, a new feature on its platform that enable the platform’s users to trade or swap their digital assets for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies on a DeFi environment. With a MegaSwap account, users can gain access to trade through eight influential chains and 10 important DEXs while staying on Bitget’s platform. The feature bridges the freedom and variety of DeFi with the security and convenience of CeFi, enabling users to enjoy the best of both worlds.

While CEX users enjoy secured trading experiences with diversified products and services, DEXs are also gaining increasing traction amongst investors who want to get a hold of a more variety of tokens fast. However, trading on DEXs is not for everyone. Due to the knowledge barrier and the lack of protection with assets stored on DeFi wallets, many users are deterred from getting involved with DEXs. In light of this, MegaSwap is designed to satisfy users with the demand for trading in convenience and safety, while enjoying asset variety and high liquidity at the same time, allowing users to integrate a centralized trading experience in DeFi marketplaces.

Users only have to activate the MegaSwap account with a few clicks to unlock the function of trading over 10,000 cryptocurrencies on 10 leading DEXs, such as Uniswap, Pancake, Curve, Sushiswap, and more. Empowered by the variety of DEXs, MegaSwap is equipped with the best options for liquidity pools out there. The feature currently supports transactions on eight different chains, including ETH, BSC, Polygon, OP, Fantom, Klay, HECO and OEC. With the assistance of MegaSwap, users can complete cross-chain swaps effortlessly and straightforwardly in one place.

Aside from combining the advantages of CEX and DEX, MegaSwap even further smoothens the trading experience by streamlining payment of gas fees. Compared to normal DeFi trading, where traders have to prepare different chain-native tokens to pay for gas fees incurred from the transactions, MegaSwap automatically converts gas fees from stablecoin balances in the user’s accounts, allowing users to trade with minimum effort.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, “MegaSwap is an important step taken by Bitget in building a safe, dynamic and robust one-stop trading experience to reach the critical mass. Facing fluctuation and uncertainty in recent trading markets, we observe that users and investors long for the protection of assets without sacrificing convenience and performance. And MegaSwap provides the right solution to connect the dots, which enables users to enjoy the upsides of DEX and the heightened protection covered by Bitget’s platform. We value offering users a variety of options and liquidity, and at the same time, pair with our top-notch security measures and risk management, including hot and cold wallet separation, multi-signature wallet, Zero Trust security architecture and a lot more to protect users’ assets. “

Gracy adds, “DeFi has become a crucial element of this ever-evolving crypto space, and is also playing a part in enriching asset variety and diversifying the crypto ecosystem with CeFi. We aim to be the portal that seamlessly connects CeFi and DeFi with MegaSwap, as we actively listen to our community and users to cater to changing market needs and keep ourselves on top of market trends.”

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world. The exchange is committed to providing a secure, one-stop trading solution to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Italian leading football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.