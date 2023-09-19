Bitcoin remains the king of cryptocurrencies, but there are many other popular options

Bitcoin’s market dominance has been on the rise in recent weeks, as investors have sought out the largest cryptocurrency as a safe haven amid growing risks for the rest of the cryptocurrency sector.

The Bitcoin market dominance rate, which tracks the largest cryptocurrency’s share of the total digital asset market, rose to 50.2% earlier on Monday, its strongest level in a month and near a 26-month high of 52% reached at the end of June.

Analysts attributed the rise in Bitcoin’s market dominance to a number of factors, including:

The potential for increased buying pressure from ETF listings

Risks to altcoins posed by factors such as bankrupt exchange FTX’s token sales, declining Ethereum protocol revenues, and upcoming token unlocks

Regulatory changes proposed by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYFDS) that would green-list Bitcoin as a digital asset that license holders can list or custody without further regulatory hurdles.

The rise in Bitcoin’s market dominance suggests that investors are becoming more risk-averse and are seeking out the largest cryptocurrency as a hedge against volatility in the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin may be the most well-known cryptocurrency, but there are thousands of others available. These are often referred to as altcoins, or alternatives to Bitcoin.

Here are the top 12 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, as of September 18, 2023:

Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Tether (USDT) Binance Coin (BNB) XRP (XRP) USD Coin (USDC) Cardano (ADA) Dogecoin (DOGE) Toncoin (TON) Solana (SOL) Tron (TRX) Dai (DAI)

What are some of the key features of these cryptocurrencies?

Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, meaning that its value is pegged to the US dollar. This makes it a popular choice for investors who want to avoid the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

USD Coin (USDC) is another stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar. It is backed by fully reserved assets or those with "equivalent fair value" and those assets are held in accounts with regulated U.S. institutions.

Dai (DAI) is a decentralized stablecoin that is backed by a collateral of other cryptocurrencies.

Is cryptocurrency a good investment?

Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset class, and its value can fluctuate wildly. As a result, it is important to do your own research before investing in any cryptocurrency.

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrency, it is important to remember that this is a high-risk investment. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose.

Here are some tips for investing in cryptocurrency:

Start small. You don’t need to invest a lot of money to get started.

Do your research. Learn as much as you can about the cryptocurrencies you are interested in investing in.

Diversify your portfolio. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Invest for the long term. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset class, so it is important to have a long-term investment horizon.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is a new and rapidly evolving asset class. It is important to do your own research before investing in any cryptocurrency.

Shayne Heffernan