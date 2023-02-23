Bitcoin reaches $25K and MEXC Hits Intra-Year High

With Bitcoin surging to reach a new 2023 high, $MX has been the top performer in exchange tokens, with a 7-day growth of 32%.

Bitcoin’s price rising over $25,000 has sparked a frenzy of activity in the cryptocurrency market. With investors flocking to take advantage of the price gains, the trading volume for top exchanges has significantly increased.

As one of the leading exchanges, MEXC announced that its futures business made a significant breakthrough, with an average daily trading volume growth of 1,200%.

KEY FACTS

1. BTC was recently trading at about $25,247, rising 16.61% in 7 days. Bitcoin last traded over $25,000 in June 2022.

2. In the last two months, MEXC Coin ($MX) has surged upwards, racking up an 81.82% increase and reaching a 7-month high of $1.44 on Feb. 16.

3. $MX is currently trading at $1.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,954,282.

WHAT IS PUSHING THE MEXC RALLY?

As of September 2022, MEXC has exceeded 10 million users, the platform’s cryptocurrency liquidity has already ranked first globally. MEXC’s deep liquidity works to support the $MX token, providing investor confidence that positions can be entered and exited without deeply impacting the market price

MEXC’s commitment to “User First, MEXC’s changing for you” has earned it recognition as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Cryptocurrency Services by Cloudflare. The ranking is widely considered the definitive report card on corporate influence worldwide, and also boosted the market recognition of MEXC and led to a surge in the price of $MX.

The MEXC Launchpad presents an exciting opportunity for holders of $MX to receive airdrops during initial listings. Recently, the platform introduced its latest Launchpad Project, DeHeroGame, which is a pioneer in GameFi 2.0 and utilizes NFT TCG technology. This launch has sparked high demand for $MX staking.

Company Statement

“We never stopped focusing on our customers throughout the general market’s up and down,” said Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC. “an important part of backing our customers is giving them confidence when they trade, so we’ve reduced our trading fees to the lowest in the market.”

MEXC has recently announced revised fees for trading on its platform. The new fee structure includes a 0% maker fee and a 0.03% taker fee for futures trades. The maker fee for spots is also 0%, with a taker fee of 0.1%.

On average, cryptocurrency trading platforms charge a fee rate between 0.02-0.06%. Following this rate adjustment, MEXC has become the platform with the lowest trading fees across the entire industry. Without a doubt, such competitive price rates are very attractive to most cryptocurrency users.

