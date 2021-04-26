Bitcoin Get Ready to Buy

Some weakness still in the short term technicals so anything you can buy under $50,000 is good.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

An engulfing bullish line occurred (where a white candle’s real body completely contains the previous black candle’s real body). The engulfing bullish pattern is bullish during a downtrend (which appears to be the case with BTC. It then signifies that the momentum may be shifting from the bears to the bulls.

If the engulfing bullish pattern occurs during an uptrend, it may be a last engulfing top which indicates a top. The test to see if this is the case is if the next candle closes below the top of the current (white) candle’s real body.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -89. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bearish

Long Term: Bullish

Bitcoin is currently 49.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in a downward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of BTC at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on BTC and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.