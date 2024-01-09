Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Bitcoin

Bitcoin ETFs and the Bitcoin Price

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have seen a surge in investments recently, largely due to the growing anticipation surrounding spot bitcoin ETFs. The much-anticipated launch of these ETFs is drawing near.

Regulatory greenlights for spot bitcoin ETFs are expected within the upcoming days. Unlike the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which invests in bitcoin futures contracts, a spot bitcoin ETF would directly hold bitcoin assets. This shift is anticipated to open up significant opportunities for institutional investors looking to delve into cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

Diogo Monica, the president and co-founder of Anchorage Digital, emphasized the pivotal role of spot ETF momentum in kickstarting the inaugural institutional bull market in crypto. While many view spot bitcoin ETFs as a catalyst propelling digital assets in 2024, some experts caution that regulatory approval might trigger a short-term market correction.

The potential for spot bitcoin ETFs is underscored by the 13 pending applications before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from industry giants like BlackRock, ARK Invest, and Fidelity, among others. Notably, the SEC has set a window between January 5 and January 10 for potential approvals, with expectations running high for a favorable outcome.

The anticipation has already catalyzed institutional activity, evidenced by a significant uptick reported by derivatives exchange Deribit. Moreover, a 2022 Nasdaq survey highlighted that 72% of financial advisors would consider allocating client assets to crypto upon the introduction of spot ETF products in the U.S.

Despite the potential benefits, analysts remain divided on how ETF approvals will impact bitcoin’s price trajectory. While some anticipate substantial inflows into the bitcoin market, others warn of potential sell-offs following the news.

In addition to ETF developments, the forthcoming bitcoin halving event expected around April could further influence market dynamics. Historically, such halving events have propelled bitcoin prices upward by tightening supply.

As the crypto landscape evolves, attention is also turning to the environmental and regulatory challenges. SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently expressed concerns about illicit activities in the crypto sector, underscoring the need for stringent oversight.

In conclusion, the convergence of regulatory advancements, institutional interest, and market dynamics sets the stage for a transformative year ahead for bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. While uncertainties persist, the prevailing sentiment suggests a positive outlook for digital assets in 2024, underpinned by regulatory clarity and growing institutional adoption.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

