Bitcoin Could Jump 50% Lifting Crypto Markets

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Bitcoin’s meteoric rise in recent months has captured the attention of investors worldwide. The cryptocurrency, known for its volatile nature, has surged by an impressive 60% since the beginning of 2024, currently trading at around $70,000 with a market capitalization exceeding $1.3 trillion. Amid this bullish momentum, analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Shapra at Bernstein have revised their year-end price target for Bitcoin to $90,000, citing robust demand for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the looming halving event expected next month.

A significant surge in the price of Bitcoin is poised to have a ripple effect across the entire cryptocurrency market. As the leading digital asset, Bitcoin’s movements often serve as a barometer for the broader crypto landscape. When Bitcoin experiences substantial gains, it tends to catalyze positive sentiment and increased investment activity across other cryptocurrencies. This phenomenon, commonly referred to as the “Bitcoin effect,” underscores the interconnected nature of the crypto market. Investors and traders closely monitor Bitcoin’s performance as an indicator of market sentiment and potential opportunities for profit. Therefore, a notable jump in Bitcoin’s price is likely to lift the entire crypto market, driving up prices and sparking heightened trading activity across various digital assets.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs, hailed as a game-changer in the cryptocurrency market, offer investors direct exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities associated with cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain wallets. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this year has surpassed all expectations, with cumulative inflows across all spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassing $25 billion within just two months of trading. Notably, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF attracted a staggering $10 billion in inflows during its initial two months of trading, setting a new industry record.

The impending halving of Bitcoin mining rewards, scheduled for mid-April 2024, is also poised to impact the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory. Bitcoin’s supply limit of 21 million coins, enforced through periodic halving events, creates scarcity akin to precious metals and underpins its value proposition. Past halving events have historically resulted in significant price appreciation for Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency becoming more valuable in the months following each halving.

It’s essential to approach Bitcoin investment with caution, considering its inherent volatility and historical price fluctuations. Bitcoin has experienced three major downturns in the past seven years, each resulting in a significant decline of over 50% from its record high. While the prospect of Bitcoin reaching $90,000 by the end of 2024 is plausible, investors must be prepared for potential market corrections and volatility along the way.

While it is true Bitcoin presents enticing investment opportunities, investors should exercise prudence and consider their risk tolerance before entering the market. By understanding the dynamics of Bitcoin’s price movements and its historical performance, investors can make informed decisions to navigate the cryptocurrency landscape effectively.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

