Bitcoin, Buy the Dip at these Prices

Bitcoin is a buy there is not doubt, here are some technicals to help you choose your entry point, we are waiting for a break below $50,000 before buying more unless momentum changes.

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Overbought

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bullish

Bollinger Bands are 141.79% wider than normal.

The large width of the bands suggest high volatility as compared to BTC’s normal range. Therefore, the probability of volatility decreasing and prices entering (or remaining in) a trading range has increased for the near-term.

The bands have been in this wide range for 146 period(s). The probability of prices consolidating into a less volatile trading range increases the longer the bands remain in this wide range but don’t count on it here Bitcoin is going to remain a roller coaster.

The recent price action around the bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 73.0335. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.94. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 20 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 71. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

BTC is currently 124.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into BTC (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BTC and have had this outlook for the last 5 periods.