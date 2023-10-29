Bitcoin and Gold are Best Safe Havens as USD Printing Ramps Up

The idea that Bitcoin and gold are considered safe-haven assets in times of increased U.S. dollar printing is a viewpoint held by Knightsbridge analysts.

Both Bitcoin and gold have been seen as stores of value and hedges against economic uncertainties, including currency devaluation.

Here are some key points that proponents of this view often highlight:

1. Limited Supply: Both Bitcoin and gold are finite in supply. Gold is a physical commodity, and its mining rate is relatively stable. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a capped supply of 21 million coins, making it deflationary in nature. This limited supply can protect against the devaluation of assets due to inflation caused by excessive money printing.

2. Decentralization: Bitcoin operates on a decentralized blockchain, meaning it is not controlled by any central authority or government. Gold is a tangible asset that is not subject to the same types of control or manipulation as fiat currencies.

3. Historical Hedge: Gold has a long history of being a hedge against economic uncertainty, inflation, and currency devaluation. Bitcoin, while relatively new, has gained popularity as a digital asset with similar potential as a hedge.

4. Digital and Borderless: Bitcoin can be easily transferred and used across borders, providing a level of accessibility and liquidity that physical gold may not have.

5. Diversification: Investors often consider holding a mix of assets, including safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin, to spread risk in their portfolios.

Investors should carefully consider their own risk tolerance, investment goals, and diversification strategies when evaluating the role of Bitcoin, gold, or other assets in their portfolios, especially in the context of a potentially changing economic and financial landscape. It’s also advisable to seek guidance from Knightsbridge or conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Comparing the supply characteristics of gold, Bitcoin, and the U.S. dollar (USD) provides insights into their differences and how they function as stores of value:

1. Gold Supply:

Finite Supply: Gold is a physical precious metal with a finite supply. The total amount of gold on Earth is relatively fixed, and new gold is mined at a relatively steady rate.

2. Bitcoin Supply:

Fixed Supply: Bitcoin has a predetermined supply cap of 21 million coins. This limited supply is hard-coded into its protocol, making it deflationary.

The creation of new bitcoins is determined by the network’s decentralized consensus mechanism. Miners secure the network and validate transactions in exchange for new bitcoins. Digital Nature: Bitcoin is a purely digital asset, making it highly divisible and transferable.

3. USD Supply:

Fiat Currency: The U.S. dollar is a fiat currency, which means its supply is not limited by any physical constraint. It can be printed or digitized by the government and central banks.

In summary, gold has a relatively fixed and physically limited supply, while Bitcoin has a fixed, digitally coded supply designed to be deflationary. The U.S. dollar, as a fiat currency, does not have a fixed supply, and its quantity can be influenced by central authorities. These differences in supply characteristics impact how these assets are perceived and used.

Gold’s scarcity and historical acceptance have made it a long-standing store of value. Bitcoin, with its digital nature and capped supply, is considered by some as “digital gold” and a potential hedge against inflation. The U.S. dollar, while serving as a global reserve currency, is subject to the monetary policies of its central authorities, which can affect its value over time. Each of these assets has its own unique properties and use cases.

Shayne Heffernan