Binance Becomes the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry’s 1st to Join the National...

The NCFTA was established in Y 2002 to enable the responsible sharing of information and subject matter expertise with partners from private sector industries, law enforcement and academia. Its goal is to develop and share threat intelligence as part of the international effort to combat and defeat cybercrime.

NCFTA’s initiatives have helped prevent over $2-B in potential losses and launch thousands of criminal and civil investigations, which have led to over a thousand arrests.

Binance has built 1 of the world’s most advanced teams to tackle blockchain and cryptocurrency fraud.

Its Binance Investigations Group is actively assisting law enforcement agencies worldwide. To date, Binance has cooperated with hundreds of criminal investigations, which have led to high-profile arrests, including a cybercriminal group laundering $500-M in ransomware proceeds.

