Billionaires Advocate Buying Bitcoin

By Paul Ebeling

Millionaires, billionaires and savvy investors are urging people to buy cryptocurrency. The advocacy has helped crypto to reach more people and increase the adoption of the broader cryptocurrency market”— Paul Ebeling

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the 3rd richest person in Mexico, sent a New Year message to his followers, urging them to steer clear of fiat currencies, and to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

In his New Year message, Mr. Salinas states that “Steer clear of fiat money. Whether it’s the Dollar, the Euro, or the Yen –it’s all the same. It’s fake money made of paper lies. Central banks are producing more than ever. Invest in Bitcoin!”

Mr. Salinas has been a long-term investor in Bitcoin. Since Y 2013 he has been Bitcoin holder.

He intends to make Banco Azteca the 1st lender in Mexico to do business in Bitcoin. He pointed out that he bought Bitcoin at $500 in Y 2013, and it was his best investment ever. The broader cryptocurrency market has a market cap now around $2.6-T.

Have a happy, prosperous Christmas week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

