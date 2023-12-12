Tuesday, December 12, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Featured Bill Gates’ Dividend Powerhouse: 5 Stocks Fueling His Half-Billion Dollar Income $CNI $MSFT $WM $CAT $DE
FeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksUS StocksUSD

Bill Gates’ Dividend Powerhouse: 5 Stocks Fueling His Half-Billion Dollar Income $CNI $MSFT $WM $CAT $DE

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Bill Gates, the tech titan and philanthropist, has long been known for his savvy investment strategies. While his wealth encompasses diverse holdings, a significant portion of his income is generated through dividend-paying stocks. These investments provide him with a steady stream of passive income, illustrating his commitment to long-term financial stability.

Knightsbridge delves into Gates’s five key holdings:

1. Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI): This leading transportation company holds a prominent position in Gates’s portfolio. His 54.8 million shares, valued at over $6.3 billion, generate an annual income of $125 million through quarterly dividends of $0.57 per share.

2. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT): As the company’s founder, Gates remains heavily invested in its future. His 39.2 million shares, combined with a recent dividend increase to $0.75 per share, translates to an annual income of $117.8 million. This investment reflects his unwavering belief in Microsoft’s innovation and dominance.

3. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM): Aligning with Gates’s sustainability focus, Waste Management holds a significant position in his portfolio. His 35.2 million shares, worth approximately $6 billion, generate an annual income of $98.6 million with a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share.

4. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT): This renowned manufacturer of construction and mining equipment forms another key part of Gates’s holdings. His 7.3 million shares, valued at about $1.8 billion, generate an annual income of $38.2 million through quarterly dividends of $1.30 per share.

5. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE): This leading agricultural and construction machinery company holds a significant position in Gates’s portfolio. His 3.9 million shares, worth approximately $1.45 billion, generate an annual income of $21.1 million with a dividend of $1.35 per share.

These five investments alone contribute nearly $401 million to Gates’s annual dividend income. While his strategy has proven incredibly successful, it’s important to remember that individual investors should tailor their approaches to their own unique financial goals and risk tolerance.

Knightsbridge encourages investors to conduct thorough research and consider seeking financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Knightsbridge Goes Global: Integrating with Alipay $BABA to Conquer the Chinese Market

Understanding the Solfeggio Scale

Collective Audience $CAUD Short Report

Federal Reserve a Danger to Democracy

Alibaba Leads China’s AI Boom $BABA

Peter Bordes New CEO at $CAUD

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Bill Gates’ Dividend Powerhouse: 5 Stocks Fueling His Half-Billion Dollar Income $CNI $MSFT $WM $CAT $DE
Knightsbridge Goes Global: Integrating with Alipay $BABA to Conquer the Chinese Market
Understanding the Solfeggio Scale

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.