Bill Gates’ Dividend Powerhouse: 5 Stocks Fueling His Half-Billion Dollar Income $CNI $MSFT $WM $CAT $DE

Bill Gates, the tech titan and philanthropist, has long been known for his savvy investment strategies. While his wealth encompasses diverse holdings, a significant portion of his income is generated through dividend-paying stocks. These investments provide him with a steady stream of passive income, illustrating his commitment to long-term financial stability.
Knightsbridge delves into Gates’s five key holdings:
1. Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI): This leading transportation company holds a prominent position in Gates’s portfolio. His 54.8 million shares, valued at over $6.3 billion, generate an annual income of $125 million through quarterly dividends of $0.57 per share.
2. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT): As the company’s founder, Gates remains heavily invested in its future. His 39.2 million shares, combined with a recent dividend increase to $0.75 per share, translates to an annual income of $117.8 million. This investment reflects his unwavering belief in Microsoft’s innovation and dominance.
3. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM): Aligning with Gates’s sustainability focus, Waste Management holds a significant position in his portfolio. His 35.2 million shares, worth approximately $6 billion, generate an annual income of $98.6 million with a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share.
4. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT): This renowned manufacturer of construction and mining equipment forms another key part of Gates’s holdings. His 7.3 million shares, valued at about $1.8 billion, generate an annual income of $38.2 million through quarterly dividends of $1.30 per share.
5. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE): This leading agricultural and construction machinery company holds a significant position in Gates’s portfolio. His 3.9 million shares, worth approximately $1.45 billion, generate an annual income of $21.1 million with a dividend of $1.35 per share.
These five investments alone contribute nearly $401 million to Gates’s annual dividend income. While his strategy has proven incredibly successful, it’s important to remember that individual investors should tailor their approaches to their own unique financial goals and risk tolerance.
Shayne Heffernan