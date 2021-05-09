Biden’s America is a Dangerous Place

#BidensAmerica is turning in to a disaster with violent crime surging across the country.

In NYC

A small child and two other people reportedly have been shot in broad daylight in New York’s Times Square, continuing a wave of gun violence across America’s largest city and marring one of the world’s largest tourist attractions.

Saturday’s Times Square shooting comes after the area became the latest scene in another New York crime wave, anti-Asian hate attacks, last Sunday. Two Asian women were assaulted by a black woman with a hammer. That incident, which led to a 31-year-old Taiwanese woman being hospitalized with a head wound, came amid this year’s 400% surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in the city.

The three victims – a four-year-old girl, a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old – were struck when one of four men involved in a dispute pulled out a gun and fired shots around 5 p.m. on Saturday, NBC4 New York reported, citing police. A woman and small child were taken by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of their wounds, and the victims were expected to survive, FOX5 New York said.

NBC4 reporter Myles Miller quoted a vendor as saying he heard two shots. “They was bleeding,” the witness said. “The toddler was bleeding, and the mom was crying.”

Through May 2, there had been 416 shooting incidents in New York City, up 83% from the same time last year, according to police data. The number of victims was up 79%, at 463, and murders rose 17% on year to 132.

Another local television reporter, Steve Keeley of Fox 29, marveled that “a child in one of the top tourist spots in the world on a spring Saturday isn’t safe from this nation’s gun violence epidemic.”

In Miami

Police officers are responding to a shooting at Aventura Mall in Florida. Videos from the incident show victims running away from the mall, and one person who appears to be a shooting victim inside the mall awaiting help.

Police have told a local CBS affiliate that the shooting may have started as a fight between two people. The main shooter is still being sought out by officers. In a tweet, the local police said they have several people in custody and no one has suffered major injuries.

Fire rescue first responders told local media three have been hospitalized from the incident.

Patrons have been escorted off the property, according to police, and the mall is closed “until further notice.”