Biden White House Hammered By FDA in Twin Rulings

“FDA Backs COVID-19 Boosters Only for Elderly and Those at High Risk“– Paul Ebeling



Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra dose only for those who are 65 anni or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The twin votes represented a heavy blow to Mr. Biden’s sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection from the spread of the Delta variant.

The decision was made by an influential committee of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration.

In a surprising turn, the panel rejected, by a vote of 16-2, boosters for almost everyone.

Members cited a lack of safety data on extra doses and also raised doubts about the value of mass boosters, rather than ones targeted to specific groups.

Then, in an 18-0 vote, it endorsed the extra shot for select portions of the US population, namely, those most at risk from the virus.

