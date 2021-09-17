22.2 C
New York
Friday, September 17, 2021
spot_img
HomePoliticsAmerica
PoliticsAmericaCovid19

Biden White House Hammered By FDA in Twin Rulings

By Paul Ebeling

#Biden #WhiteHouse #FDA #vaccine #vaccinations

FDA Backs COVID-19 Boosters Only for Elderly and Those at High Risk“– Paul Ebeling

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra dose only for those who are 65 anni or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The twin votes represented a heavy blow to Mr. Biden’s sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection from the spread of the Delta variant.

The decision was made by an influential committee of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration.

In a surprising turn, the panel rejected, by a vote of 16-2, boosters for almost everyone.

Members cited a lack of safety data on extra doses and also raised doubts about the value of mass boosters, rather than ones targeted to specific groups.

Then, in an 18-0 vote, it endorsed the extra shot for select portions of the US population, namely, those most at risk from the virus.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThe Guide the Best Caviar
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com