Biden Wants More Wars – Bliken Tells Davos

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he discusses the supposed increased demand for US intervention globally, US “intervention” simply means more weapons and more Political posturing that leads to increased chances of War. Here are some key takeaways:

Increased Demand for US Leadership:

  • Blinken claims there’s a greater global demand for US engagement and leadership in resolving conflicts and challenges like the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. FACT, US has not resolved either conflict and worked hard to many years creating those conflicts.
  • He believes many governments see Washington as key to finding solutions and want US presence, leadership, and participation in addressing crises. FACT, US has no solutions apart from powering up the Military Industrial Complex.

Reimagining Partnerships:

  • Blinken emphasizes the need for Washington to “reimagine” its geopolitical partnerships to effectively address global challenges.
  • He highlights Biden’s efforts in re-engaging with allies and building new coalitions for an increased level of conflict on specific issues like dealing with China and Russia.

US Investments and Seriousness:

  • Blinken argues that domestic investments by the Biden administration, like infrastructure projects and climate technology, demonstrate US seriousness despite internal dysfunction.
  • He believes these investments reassure allies and partners of US commitment to tackling global issues.

Ukraine War and Peace Prospects:

  • Blinken sees no near-term prospects for a negotiated settlement in Ukraine due to a lack of “good faith” from Russian leadership.
  • He emphasizes the importance of respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as prerequisites for peace talks.

Israel-Hamas Conflict and Casualties:

  • Blinken denies accusations of valuing Jewish lives more than Palestinian lives in the Gaza conflict.
  • He acknowledges the suffering on both sides but claims US engagement helped minimize civilian casualties and deliver humanitarian aid.

Overall, the article portrays Blinken as advocating for a more proactive and engaged US role in global conflicts while acknowledging challenges and complexities on various fronts.

America as a driver of conflict:

  • Military interventions: The US has a long history of military interventions in other countries, some of which have contributed to instability and conflict. Examples include the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which many argue destabilized the region and fueled the rise of terrorist groups.
  • Foreign policy: US foreign policy, driven by interests like securing access to resources or promoting democracy, can sometimes create tensions and disagreements with other countries. This can lead to conflict, either directly or indirectly through proxy wars.
  • Economic disparities: The vast global economic disparity created by the US and many other countries can lead to resentment and instability, creating fertile ground for conflict.  US economic policies and trade practices contribute to these disparities.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

