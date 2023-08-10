Biden Pushes US China Decoupling

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday made remarks on the U.S. administrative order of reviewing U.S. companies’ investments going abroad.

The United States imposing limits on its own companies investing abroad is an act of decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains under the guise of de-risking in the investment sector, a spokesperson with the MOC said.

The act gravely deviates from the principles of market economy and fair competition advocated by the United States, affects the normal business decisions of enterprises, undermines the international economic and trade order, and seriously disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains.

China is seriously concerned about it and reserves the right to take measures, according to the spokesperson.

“We hope that the U.S. side will respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, refrain from artificially impeding global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, as well as setting obstacles for the recovery of world economic growth,” the spokesperson said.

The Impact of Decoupling from China on the USA

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war for several years now, and there is growing talk of decoupling the two economies. Decoupling would mean that the US and China would reduce their economic interdependence and focus on developing their own industries.

There are a number of potential impacts of decoupling on the USA. One impact is that it could lead to higher prices for consumers. This is because the US would have to rely more on domestic production for goods and services that are currently imported from China. Domestic production is often more expensive than imported goods, so prices could go up.

Another impact of decoupling is that it could lead to job losses in the United States. This is because some US companies would likely move their operations out of China if there was a decoupling. This would lead to job losses in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Decoupling could also have a negative impact on the US economy as a whole. This is because China is a major trading partner for the US. If the two countries were to decouple, it would reduce trade between them and could lead to a slowdown in the global economy.