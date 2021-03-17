Biden Invited Illegal Immigrants and they are Coming

Joe Biden delivered on his promise to illegal immigrants and they are flocking to the border in record numbers the US is set to encounter more migrants on its southwestern border than it had over the past 20 years, warns Secretary of Homeland Security, defending Washington’s handling of the ongoing influx of unaccompanied child migrants.

The humanitarian crisis Biden has created is almost unparalleled, the number of deaths that have resulted will never be reported, the dangers the children are put through is ignored by all.

The prediction was made by the chief of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, on Tuesday.

“The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one. We are tackling it,” Mayorkas stated as he predicted the situation getting far worse in the future.

The official also acknowledged issues with juvenile migrants held at the US border. The influx of unaccompanied children desiring to stay in the US at least temporarily comes after President Joe Biden’s decision to let all minors in. As of Sunday, nearly 4,300 unaccompanied children were held by Border Patrol officers, an anonymous source with the force told Reuters.

By law, such children have to be transferred from Customs and Border Protection facilities to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within a 72-hour period. Due to the large numbers of child migrants at issue, their stay with border guards turns out to be longer than allowed, Mayorkas admitted.

“The Border Patrol facilities have become crowded with children and the 72-hour timeframe for the transfer of children from the Border Patrol to HHS is not always met,” the official stated.