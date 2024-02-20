Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Bellatrix Chose Knightsbridge for Dubai Hotel

by Li Kim
Arthur Mackenzy Group Investments & Commercial Management LLC, a prominent multi-investment company in Dubai, announced that it will develop its second digital asset with the cooperation of Knightsbridge. The asset is a utility token to be used across the group’s diversified portfolio.

The group will develop a luxury hotel in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai, through its development arm: Bellatrix for Real Estate Development. “We are excited to be among the first to develop a luxury hotel in this area and add to Dubai’s ongoing legacy,” said Mr. Suhaib Shaikh, CEO of Arthur Mackenzy Group Investments LLC and Bellatrix Real Estate Development.

Directly located on Sheikh Zayed Road & walking minutes away from the metro line, the group aims to boost the hospitality sector in that area by introducing a global-leading hospitality specialized brand.

The 4-star Hotel will consist of 217 keys with ultra-modern facilities catered to international and local standards. The hotel units will be available for investors looking for stable & attractive returns after completing all registration requirements from the relevant authorities.

Directly situated on Sheikh Zayed Road, the most luxury corridor worldwide, the project is strategically located 10 minutes away from Maktoum Airport, Motion Gate Dubai Parks, 30 minutes to Dubai Terminal 3 Airport, 10 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 10 minutes to mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Downtown Burj Khalifah.

About Arthur Mackenzy Group Investments & Commercial Management LLC:

PARALLEL SYNERGY
Perpetually bridging innovation across industries in the ever-changing global shift requires observance and balanced direction to make the best out of choices made during the journey forward.

Established in 2022; licensed in Dubai, UAE, having activities of: Investment in Commercial, Agricultural, Oil & Gas, Construction projects. Lead by management with collaborative experience of 20 years; the company managed to venture into real estate investments covering residential, commercial, corporate hotels and digital securities with international presence and collaboration with leading global brands.

About Bellatrix for Real Estate Development LLC:

Bellatrix For Real Estate Development is a property development and construction company focused on opportunities within Dubai in UAE. The company’s objective is to better reap the benefits of ongoing and future opportunities of the real estate sector through applying adaptive and innovative approaches to meet the best expectations possible. By accounting for the new, fast-changing global geoeconomics and its newborn variables; integrating with conventional requirements for decision making is, and will always be, a continuous challenge; giving a better chance towards a brighter future ahead.

www.bellatrix.ae

About Knightsbridge

Under the name Knightsbridge KXCO became one of Asia’s leading financial services companies with interests in Institutional investment, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Publishing, and Agriculture that span every continent of the world. We have unprecedented experience in Equities, Banking, Private Equity, Trading and Funds Management.

Managing and Protecting wealth is important, KXCO can show you and your clients how to realise profits and gain protection by utilizing the Global Markets.

Access to Equities, OTC, Derivatives, FX and Digital Asset Trading via state-of-the-art platforms with industry best pricing. All services are directly provided from Asia. KXCO provides liquidity and brokerage services and assists it`s clients with the management of their investment portfolios.

Analyst at Knightsbridge specializing in China, Bitcoin and Politics

