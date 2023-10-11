Wednesday, October 11, 2023
BAPE Bets on Virtual Pet Nostalgia With Tamagotchi Collaboration

by Nick Tan
Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) and Bandai’s classic Tamagotchi brand are partnering for a fashion drop and co-branded virtual pets.

The collaboration will feature a collection of BAPE apparel and accessories with Tamagotchi imagery, as well as a limited-edition Tamagotchi device in BAPE’s signature camouflage pattern.

The collection is scheduled to drop on October 14 at BAPE stores and online, and will be available at Bandai Premium starting October 15.

The collaboration leverages nostalgia for Tamagotchi, which was a global sensation in the late 1990s. Tamagotchi has since seen a resurgence in popularity, with Bandai releasing new versions of the device in recent years.

For BAPE, the collaboration also reaches a new audience. The brand is known for its high-end streetwear, but the Tamagotchi collaboration could appeal to a wider range of consumers, including those interested in nostalgia and pop culture.

The collaboration also signals BAPE’s interest in emerging technologies. The brand has its own metaverse play called the Bapetaverse, and is also working on a collaboration with the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The BAPE and Tamagotchi collaboration is a strategic move for both brands. It is also a sign of the growing popularity of nostalgia and pop culture, as well as the increasing intersection of fashion and technology.

Analysis

The BAPE and Tamagotchi collaboration is a unique and exciting partnership. It is likely to be successful, as both brands are popular with a wide range of consumers. The well-designed collection includes the Tamagotchi device with the BAPE camouflage pattern, adding a touch of luxury.

The collaboration is also a sign of the growing popularity of nostalgia and pop culture. Many people who grew up with Tamagotchi are now adults with disposable income, and they are eager to relive their childhood memories. The collaboration also attracts a younger generation of consumers interested in vintage and retro fashion.

The collaboration is also a sign of the increasing intersection of fashion and technology. BAPE is one of the first streetwear brands to embrace emerging technologies such as the metaverse and Web3. The collaboration is a way for BAPE to continue to innovate and reach new audiences.

Overall, the BAPE and Tamagotchi collaboration is a smart move for both brands. It is a unique and exciting partnership that is likely to be successful with a wide range of consumers.

