Bahrain Buys US Data Analytics

Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, on Monday announced that one of its affiliates has acquired a majority ownership position in KSM Consulting, a leading consulting firm specialising in data analytics, technology and digital transformation, from Renovus Capital Partners, which will continue to maintain a minority stake in KSMC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Indianapolis, KSMC delivers smart, custom solutions to the most complex challenges of more than 700 private and public sector organisations. This is done by leveraging deep expertise in data analytics, technology and digital transformation.

Investcorp’s partnership with KSMC will focus on continuing the firm’s organic growth, expanding geographically across the United States and broadening KSMC’s service offerings into strategic adjacencies. This will include seeking to complete strategic, value-creating add-on acquisitions, building upon KSMC’s recent acquisitions of Colorado-based Tempus Nova, Ohio-based Advocate Solutions, and Indianapolis-based Connect Think.

The firm draws on its experienced and highly skilled employee base of engineers, mathematicians, data analysts, and business professionals to craft innovative solutions, modernise business processes and drive performance improvements.

KSMC is led by CEO Mark Caswell and President John Roach, who will continue to lead the Firm as it grows. In the past three years, KSMC has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in excess of 40%, pro forma for acquisitions.

Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, said, “The past year highlighted the importance of embracing technology for all organizations, regardless of size, sector or industry. We believe that in addition to the industry’s attractive secular tailwinds, KSMC’s people, values and culture set the Firm apart in a highly fragmented market, and we are excited to be partnering with them.”

Caswell, in turn, stated, “Investcorp’s resources and expertise will enable us to continue expanding the reach of our difference-making work and will position us for accelerated growth as we continue to prioritise providing service excellence and driving positive outcomes to our clients. We are excited by the long-term benefits this partnership will unlock for our team, clients and communities.”