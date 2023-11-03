Average American Running out of Savings

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discussed a significant divergence among the bank’s customers. Dimon’s insights shed light on how different segments of the population are faring in the current economic landscape.

Dimon noted that lower-income consumers are experiencing a depletion of the savings they accumulated during the pandemic. This group, often more financially vulnerable, had managed to build up a financial cushion during the challenging times of the COVID-19 crisis. However, that safety net has now dwindled.

At the other end of the spectrum, middle- and upper-class customers are described as “performing quite well.” They still maintain jobs and are benefiting from rising wages. This disparity in financial well-being has led some executives to characterize the situation as a “tale of two cities.”

Wells Fargo Adopts a More Conservative Approach

Kleber Santos, the CEO of consumer lending at Wells Fargo, weighed in on this issue, emphasizing that signs of stress are most evident among those with lower incomes. In response, Wells Fargo is adopting a more conservative stance on extending loans to this income segment. Notably, the bank has decided not to originate subprime loans in any asset class.

The Strength of the U.S. Consumer Amid Economic Debate

The resilience of the U.S. consumer has been a subject of debate within the financial world. Despite the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes, economic data has consistently shown strength, surpassing expectations. In its latest move, the Fed maintained its benchmark interest rate, currently at the highest level in 22 years, at a range of 5.25%-5.50%. The central bank is aiming to address inflation concerns.

Additionally, the Fed has upgraded its assessment of the economy to “strong” in the third quarter, indicating robust growth. Strong consumer spending has played a substantial role in this economic performance, as evidenced by the recent GDP data.

Challenges in the Lower-Income Segments

While the overall financial landscape remains positive, several banks have reported challenges among lower-income consumers. Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, noted that affluent customers are driving most of the spending growth, while those with lower credit scores are experiencing weakness. Citigroup expects credit card losses to reach pre-pandemic levels by the year’s end.

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, acknowledged that consumer bank balances are declining from their pre-pandemic levels. Fifth Third executives also pointed to economic challenges faced by lower-end subprime borrowers, which are currently a source of concern in the market.

Conclusion

Although the U.S. consumer, as a whole, remains in good shape, it is evident that the economic recovery is not uniform across all segments of the population. The challenges faced by lower-income individuals are causing banks to adopt more conservative lending strategies, ultimately highlighting the economic disparities within the country. While the economy continues to post strong data, addressing these disparities and ensuring widespread economic well-being will remain a significant concern for policymakers and financial institutions.

Shayne Heffernan