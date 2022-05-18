At the Movies: Box Office; ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Holds $61-M as ‘Firestarter’ Burns Out

At the Movies: Box Office; ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Holds $61-M as ‘Firestarter’...

“‘Doctor Strange 2′ at # 1 as ‘Firestarter’ posted a weak $3.8-M debut after opening day and date on Peacock” –Paul Ebeling

Marvel Studios and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, finished its 2nd frame with nearly $700-M in global ticket sales.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the sequel grossed $61-M from 4,534 theaters for a 10-day domestic total of $291.9-M. The film dipped 67% from its $187-M opening; Disney had hoped for a decline more in the 65& range,

Overseas, the superhero pic earned another $83.5-M for a foreign total of $396.2-M and global take of $688.1-M

