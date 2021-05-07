Asia-Pacific Shares Overall Finished Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Global stocks headed for their 1st wkly gainer in 3 wks amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders wait for a US jobs report Friday that could provide clues on when the Fed will ease back on monetary stimulus.

Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose about 0.5% Friday, while Japan’s Nikkei gained about 0.2%.

China’s blue chips swung between gains and small losses, despite data Friday showing an unexpected spike in the nation’s export growth

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:43am EDT 169.34 +0.41 +0.24% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 344.61 -2.21 -0.64% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:26am EDT 1,772.90 +10.50 +0.60% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,357.82 +26.45 +0.09% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,610.65 -26.81 -0.09% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:55am EDT 7,325.20 +19.20 +0.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,197.20 +18.46 +0.58% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:41am EDT 1,585.03 +13.12 +0.83% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,928.31 -41.93 -0.70% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,258.71 -24.07 -0.38% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,418.87 -22.41 -0.65% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:43am EDT 49,236.74 +286.98 +0.59% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,587.45 +9.12 +0.58% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 5 May 2021 419.80 -3.37 -0.80%

