10.9 C
New York
Friday, May 7, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaAustralia

Asia-Pacific Shares Overall Finished Higher

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Global stocks headed for their 1st wkly gainer in 3 wks amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders wait for a US jobs report Friday that could provide clues on when the Fed will ease back on monetary stimulus.

Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose about 0.5% Friday, while Japan’s Nikkei gained about 0.2%.

China’s blue chips swung between gains and small losses, despite data Friday showing an unexpected spike in the nation’s export growth

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:43am EDT169.34+0.41+0.24%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT344.61-2.21-0.64%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:26am EDT1,772.90+10.50+0.60%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,357.82+26.45+0.09%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,610.65-26.81-0.09%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:55am EDT7,325.20+19.20+0.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,197.20+18.46+0.58%
.SETISET Composite Index5:41am EDT1,585.03+13.12+0.83%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,928.31-41.93-0.70%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,258.71-24.07-0.38%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,418.87-22.41-0.65%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:43am EDT49,236.74+286.98+0.59%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,587.45+9.12+0.58%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index5 May 2021419.80-3.37-0.80%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleChina Trade Spikes as Global Demand Recovers from VirusCasedemic
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com