Asia-Pacific Shares Overall Finished Higher

Global stocks headed for their 1st wkly gainer in 3 wks amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders wait for a US jobs report Friday that could provide clues on when the Fed will ease back on monetary stimulus.
Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose about 0.5% Friday, while Japan’s Nikkei gained about 0.2%.
China’s blue chips swung between gains and small losses, despite data Friday showing an unexpected spike in the nation’s export growth
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 7 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:43am EDT
|169.34
|+0.41
|+0.24%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|344.61
|-2.21
|-0.64%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:26am EDT
|1,772.90
|+10.50
|+0.60%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,357.82
|+26.45
|+0.09%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,610.65
|-26.81
|-0.09%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:55am EDT
|7,325.20
|+19.20
|+0.26%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,197.20
|+18.46
|+0.58%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:41am EDT
|1,585.03
|+13.12
|+0.83%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,928.31
|-41.93
|-0.70%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,258.71
|-24.07
|-0.38%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,418.87
|-22.41
|-0.65%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:43am EDT
|49,236.74
|+286.98
|+0.59%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,587.45
|+9.12
|+0.58%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|5 May 2021
|419.80
|-3.37
|-0.80%
