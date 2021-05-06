11.4 C
Asia-Pacific Markets, Shares Finished Mixed on the Day

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong stocks gained Thursday, helped by energy firms. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 219.48, or 0.77%, at 28,637.46. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to close at 10,756.37.

China stocks fell Thursday as healthcare firms declined following investors’ return after the Labour Day break.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 5,061.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2% to 3,441.28. The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 2.5%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index slipped 0.9%.

Japanese shares gained Thursday to mark their biggest percentage gainer in 2 wks, as investors bought up cyclical shares following Wall Street gains.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.8% to close at 29,331.37, while the broader TOPIX gained 1.54% to finish at 1,927.40. The market reopened on Thursday after 3 days of public holidays.

Australian shares fell Thursday, dragged down by a sell-off in tech shares

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.5% to 7,061.70, after 3 sessions running of gainers. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to finish the session at 12,751.67.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index7:49am EDT168.93+2.51+1.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:44am EDT346.82+1.06+0.31%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,762.40+12.20+0.70%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,331.37+518.74+1.80%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,637.46+219.48+0.77%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:48am EDT7,306.00-38.20-0.52%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,178.74+31.37+1.00%
.SETISET Composite Index5:57am EDT1,571.91+22.69+1.46%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,970.24-5.67-0.09%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,282.78-16.91-0.27%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,441.28-5.57-0.16%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:06am EDT48,949.76+272.21+0.56%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,578.33+2.66+0.17%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index5 May 2021419.80-3.37-0.80%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

