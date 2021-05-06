Asia-Pacific Markets, Shares Finished Mixed on the Day

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong stocks gained Thursday, helped by energy firms. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 219.48, or 0.77%, at 28,637.46. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to close at 10,756.37.

China stocks fell Thursday as healthcare firms declined following investors’ return after the Labour Day break.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 5,061.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2% to 3,441.28. The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 2.5%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index slipped 0.9%.

Japanese shares gained Thursday to mark their biggest percentage gainer in 2 wks, as investors bought up cyclical shares following Wall Street gains.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.8% to close at 29,331.37, while the broader TOPIX gained 1.54% to finish at 1,927.40. The market reopened on Thursday after 3 days of public holidays.

Australian shares fell Thursday, dragged down by a sell-off in tech shares

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.5% to 7,061.70, after 3 sessions running of gainers. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to finish the session at 12,751.67.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 7:49am EDT 168.93 +2.51 +1.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:44am EDT 346.82 +1.06 +0.31% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,762.40 +12.20 +0.70% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,331.37 +518.74 +1.80% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,637.46 +219.48 +0.77% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:48am EDT 7,306.00 -38.20 -0.52% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,178.74 +31.37 +1.00% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:57am EDT 1,571.91 +22.69 +1.46% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,970.24 -5.67 -0.09% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,282.78 -16.91 -0.27% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,441.28 -5.57 -0.16% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:06am EDT 48,949.76 +272.21 +0.56% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,578.33 +2.66 +0.17% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 5 May 2021 419.80 -3.37 -0.80%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!