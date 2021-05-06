Asia-Pacific Markets, Shares Finished Mixed on the Day

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Hong Kong stocks gained Thursday, helped by energy firms. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 219.48, or 0.77%, at 28,637.46. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.32% to close at 10,756.37.
China stocks fell Thursday as healthcare firms declined following investors’ return after the Labour Day break.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 5,061.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2% to 3,441.28. The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 2.5%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index slipped 0.9%.
Japanese shares gained Thursday to mark their biggest percentage gainer in 2 wks, as investors bought up cyclical shares following Wall Street gains.
The Nikkei share average advanced 1.8% to close at 29,331.37, while the broader TOPIX gained 1.54% to finish at 1,927.40. The market reopened on Thursday after 3 days of public holidays.
Australian shares fell Thursday, dragged down by a sell-off in tech shares
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.5% to 7,061.70, after 3 sessions running of gainers. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to finish the session at 12,751.67.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|7:49am EDT
|168.93
|+2.51
|+1.51%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:44am EDT
|346.82
|+1.06
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,762.40
|+12.20
|+0.70%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,331.37
|+518.74
|+1.80%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,637.46
|+219.48
|+0.77%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:48am EDT
|7,306.00
|-38.20
|-0.52%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,178.74
|+31.37
|+1.00%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:57am EDT
|1,571.91
|+22.69
|+1.46%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,970.24
|-5.67
|-0.09%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,282.78
|-16.91
|-0.27%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,441.28
|-5.57
|-0.16%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:06am EDT
|48,949.76
|+272.21
|+0.56%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,578.33
|+2.66
|+0.17%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|5 May 2021
|419.80
|-3.37
|-0.80%
