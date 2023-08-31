ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2023

The ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) will be held from August 30 to September 1, 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will bring together leading companies and organizations from the ASEAN region to showcase their latest technologies and solutions in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and environmental protection.

The event will be divided into four main sections:

Electric Vehicle Asia (EVA) 2023: This exhibition will showcase the latest electric vehicles, from cars and buses to motorcycles and bicycles. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in electric vehicle technology and see demonstrations of new vehicles.

Pumps and Valves Asia 2023: This exhibition will showcase the latest pumps and valves technology for a variety of industries, including water, wastewater, oil and gas, and food and beverage.

Thai Water Expo 2023: This exhibition will showcase the latest water treatment and management technologies.

ASEAN Paper Bangkok 2023: This exhibition will showcase the latest papermaking and printing technologies.



The ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week is a valuable opportunity for businesses and organizations to learn about the latest trends in sustainable energy and meet with potential partners. It is also a great opportunity for the public to learn about the benefits of sustainable energy and how they can make a difference.

The event is free to attend, and registration is open now. For more information, please visit the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week website.

Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage

The Electric Vehicle Asia (EVA) 2023 exhibition is one of the highlights of the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week. The exhibition will feature a wide range of electric vehicles, from cars and buses to motorcycles and bicycles. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in electric vehicle technology and see demonstrations of new vehicles.

Several factors are propelling the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, such as the escalating gasoline prices, air pollution worries, and governmental regulations targeting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The ASEAN region follows suit in this trend, with a substantial surge in the demand for electric vehicles anticipated in the forthcoming years.

The EVA 2023 exhibition is a great opportunity for businesses and organizations to learn about the latest trends in electric vehicle technology and to meet with potential partners. It is also a great opportunity for the public to learn about the benefits of electric vehicles and how they can make a difference.

Other Events to Highlight

In addition to the EVA 2023 exhibition, the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week will also feature a number of other events, including:

These events are all a great opportunity for businesses and organizations to learn about the latest trends in sustainable energy and to meet with potential partners. They are also a great opportunity for the public to learn about the benefits of sustainable energy and how they can make a difference.