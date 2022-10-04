ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK” or “ARK Invest”), an investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors (“Eaglebrook”), the leading digital asset SMA platform operated by a SEC-registered adviser. Together, ARK and Eaglebrook are making the ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy and the ARK Cryptoasset Strategy, two actively managed crypto strategies, available as separately managed accounts for the clients of registered investment advisors.

“Since our founding in 2014, ARK has researched the crypto space and has been actively engaged in crypto related equity and security investments since 2015,” stated Cathie Wood, ARK’s Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer. “Through our partnership with Eaglebrook, we now can offer actively managed crypto strategies to the wealth management industry. The strategies will be separately managed accounts (SMAs) designed to meet the needs of financial advisors, wealth managers, and their clients by offering direct ownership, low minimums, and portfolio reporting integration amongst other benefits. Advisors can differentiate themselves and add to a client’s diversification by adding this new asset class to their portfolios. Our partnership combines Eaglebrook’s best in-class technology driven investment platform with ARK’s established digital asset experience to deliver a differentiated, turnkey investment solution.”

“Our mission at Eaglebrook is to provide advisors with the technology platform to confidently invest in digital assets,” stated Christopher King, Founder & CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. “Our partnership with ARK will drive this industry forward and deliver institutional access to actively managed crypto strategies to the wealth management market.”

ARK’s Crypto Strategies seek to capitalize on three primary revolutions by investing in tokens1 issued on public blockchains. According to ARK’s research, public blockchains are powering revolutions across money, finance, and the internet.

The ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy seeks to capitalize on the monetary revolution. Untethered from traditional systems and, generally uncorrelated to the behavior of other asset classes over longer time horizons, this cryptocurrency strategy could serve as a strategic allocation in well-diversified portfolios. ARK’s Cryptocurrency Strategy is an actively managed, high conviction portfolio invested primarily in bitcoin and ether, the largest cryptocurrencies by network value.

ARK’s Cryptoasset Strategy seeks to capitalize on the financial and internet revolutions by actively managing what we believe are the top 10-20 coins that represent opportunities relevant to major themes identified by ARK, including Smart Contract Networks, Decentralized Finance, Web3, and Infrastructure & Scaling.* Just as the internet turned information into packets online, ARK believes public blockchains are likely to turn all assets into transactions on-chain.

“Crypto’s price action in the last year suggests that the ecosystem is fundamentally stronger than investors in traditional asset management are willing to acknowledge,” stated Yassine Elmandjra, ARK’s Cryptoasset Analyst. “We’re thrilled to be offering actively managed crypto strategies to advisors during a time when, we believe, much of the speculative behavior has died down. We believe this presents an attractive entry point for investors.”

“We are thrilled to deliver Cathie and the ARK team’s digital asset portfolios in an efficient manner [SMAs] to everyday investors through our platform which is designed specifically for the wealth management channel,” stated Roddy Chisholm, Chief Operating Officer of Eaglebrook Advisors. “This is a game changer for the industry and yet another sign of mainstream adoption.”

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK’s investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, Venture Capital, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About Eaglebrook

Founded in 2019, Eaglebrook Advisors is a technology-centric digital asset investment platform that offers Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to wealth management firms and financial advisors. Eaglebrook’s digital asset SMA platform allows advisors to securely access direct digital asset investments for their clients and is integrated with the advisors’ existing portfolio management system and workflow. This solution allows for seamless client onboarding, investment, reporting, and holistic portfolio management of a client’s digital asset investments within a compliant and unified ecosystem. Eaglebrook’s investment platform offers its own advisor-driven custom digital asset SMAs, access to third-party investment manager digital asset model portfolios, and educational resources for advisors and clients. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions including Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, and Franklin Templeton.