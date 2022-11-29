Apple Oppose Free Speech Support China Crackdowns

It has not been a good week for Apple with the spotlight turned directly on the Politics the organization appears to be trying to push.

Apple have according to Elon Musk threatened to pull Twitter from the App Store because Musk has made it a free speech platform, at the same time they have remained silent on the workers at their factories in China being in full revolt against the Government over conditions in the country.

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” Must wrote. “Do they hate free speech in America?”

The answer is yes, not only do they hate free speech in America, they hate it all over the world. In the United States, Apple remains one of the “Big Four” tech giants with a backdoor hand in censorship.

Protestors have been using air drop to bypass censorship and share information about protests.



Apple has a vested interest in making sure its factory is fully staffed to get new iPhones out in time for Christmas ⚠️⚠️⚠️#china #ChinaProtests #Apple pic.twitter.com/YDrEb7dimm — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 28, 2022

Contrary to what Apple says, many of the apps that are blocked by its teams are not related to gambling or porn. This is especially true for China, where there are currently 10852 apps unavailable, including News Apps such as the New York Times and the BBC.

Apple enables the Chinese government’s surveillance and censorship of citizens, as well as denying people living under China’s rule access to a free and open internet.

At the request of the government of China, Apple has removed 1,000+ “virtual private networks” (VPNs) from the App Store in China, in addition to news media apps like The New York Times and Quartz.

VPNs not only allow access to information but they provide critical, safe communication channels for Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Chinese dissidents and human rights defenders working to secure basic rights and freedoms.

In October 2019, Apple removed HKmap.live; a crowdsourcing app being used by Hong Kong residents, journalists, and tourists to see where protests and police build-up are happening to allow areas to be avoided and to stay safe.

Some more damming evidence from STALLMAN.ORG

Apple spies on its users, and helps others spy on them.