Another Record Breaking Day at Inglis Easter Sale

“He’s an ideal colt to be an early goer. He looks precocious, even though he’s out of a mare who got up to a mile-and-a-quarter so he’s going to be twin purpose.’’



Wayne Hawkes was in full agreeance.



“We’ve had such great success out of the Inglis sales – I’m just looking up on the wall and see the big photo of Estijaab, she was a top-priced Snitzel filly at Easter – so hopefully this bloke can go on and be another great one for us and the connections,’’ Hawkes said.



“When John Hawkes tells you, after the first time he looks at it, and says ‘this horse has got to go home with us’, he’s the bloke who’s bought a stack of Group 1 winners out of this sale, not me, so when he says that, you’ve got to listen and you’ve got to make it happen. It’s a good sales pitch when he thinks he’s the one.’’



Lot 5 was a highlight for Vinery Stud who had a history-making day, ending Day 1 with a sale-leading average of $816,250 from eight lots sold, which included three $1m+ yearlings and another that realised $950,000.



Lot 5 (Exceed And Excel x Peace Force) sold to Tony Fung Investments for $2.1m, setting up Vinery’s remarkable day.



“I don’t think there would be too many farms that have had days like this really. It’s a day like no other for us, that’s for sure,’’ Vinery’s Adam White said.



“We knew we had a great bunch of horses here but it’s not until you put them through that ring that you really know and to see the results of today, it’s an extraordinary day for the whole team at Vinery.’’



On the Exceed And Excel colt, White added: “He was out more than any other horse of ours on the complex this week so we knew the right groups were on him and he sold accordingly.



“I didn’t think he’d sell for that much though. We were confident he would get over the $1m mark quite comfortably but didn’t know where he’d pull up after that.



“He’s got a fantastic pedigree, a great attitude and he’s just an athlete.’’



The colt will be trained by Annabel Neasham.



Shane McGrath, representing Fung, described the colt as “the best horse we’d seen in a couple of years at any sale’’.



“He was a must-have colt for all of us, it’s as simple as that,’’ McGrath said.



“He’s got a great temperament, a fabulous action, a huge hip on him, I was watching him walk around a couple of times and all I could think of was you can absolutely picture him walking around before a Slipper next year with a saddle on his back.



“There’s some fabulous colts here, as you’d expect at Easter. Everything is going so well here in Australia with great racing and breeding and the breeders who are producing these types of horses are going to get really well rewarded, as they should.’’



Inglis’ Managing Director Mark Webster was blown away by the strength of the market.



“We always believed we had a strong catalogue and everybody knows Easter is the Best of the Best but at the end of the day, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic but my team has worked extremely hard to ensure as many buyers as possible were on the grounds or in front of their computers and the result are there for all to see,’’ Webster said.



“The quality of horses that the breeders and vendors have presented this week at Riverside is nothing short of exceptional and they deserve all the financial reward they get.



“Yet again, Inglis Easter is proving itself as the No.1 place to sell a top-level colt or filly.



“All that said, the job is only half done and there is another day ahead of us tomorrow where we offer the last Redoute’s Choice, the last Deep Impact and the last of the Shadwell reduction so it’s going to be another poignant day in the history of our great industry.’’



DAY 1 STATISTICS



Lots sold: 175



Clearance Rate: 85%



Average Price: $368,400



Median Price: $260,000



Top Price: $2,500,000



Gross: $64,470,000