Angkor Wat, the Crown Jewel of Cambodia

Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since Y 1992, is Asia’s most famous archeological site and the principle draw card to the Kingdom of Cambodia for many savvy tourists from around the globe.

Angkor stood once at the center of the mighty Khmer empire, 9th to 15th Century, and grew to become the largest known pre-industrial settlement, spanning a site roughly equivalent to nowadays Paris.

It was believed that the Khmer King had a divine role, and an appropriate temple had to be constructed by each king to consecrate the symbolic relationship between ruler and divinity.

The site comprises dozens of iconic temples, including Angkor Wat itself; Bayon (a temple famous for its smiling, serene faces carved onto gigantic towers) and Ta Prohm (a magnificent temple ruin engulfed by the jungle).

UNESCO has set up a wide-ranging program to safeguard this symbolic site and its surroundings.

Angkor Wat is on the Top 10 lists of the best things to see and do in Cambodia and the world’s best Sunrise, Sunset spots.

