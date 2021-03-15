Airlines and Hotels are now a Buy

By on

Airlines and Hotels are now a Buy

Airports in the United States saw their largest number of passengers in a year on Friday, data showed, following a shuddering halt in travel brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just over 1.35 million travelers were checked in at American airports on Friday, the most since March 15 last year, according to Transportation Safety Administration figures.

Despite the recovery, volume is still nearly half of what it would normally be this time of year but this is a sign things are on the turn

Trump’s gigantic Vaccine push as delivered and the world is gearing up to return to normal, the battered hotel and airline industry are now a buy.

The previous high since the onset of the coronavirus crisis was seen on January 3, with nearly 1.33 million passengers.

Air traffic had plunged to a record low 87,534 passengers on April 14.

The United States has been battered by the world’s biggest reported outbreak of the virus, with some 534,000 deaths.

However, the country has administered over 100 million doses of the vaccine and new cases numbers have fallen from their highs over the holiday season.

Airlines and Hotels are now a Buy added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related posts:

  1. Mortgage Crisis Looms in USA
  2. Soap Vs Hand Sanitizer: Science Says ‘Soap and Hot Water Wins’