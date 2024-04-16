AI Set to Revolutionize Media and Entertainment Industry

The greatest annual gathering of media, entertainment, and technology professionals in the United States is presently taking place in Las Vegas, and artificial intelligence (AI) is taking center stage.

AI is changing the broadcast, media, and entertainment scene in the United States from content development to delivery and income generating.

The U.S. National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the show’s organizer, reports that over 1,200 exhibitors and up to 70,000 guests from the United States and abroad have registered for the event, which runs from Sunday to Wednesday.

The NAB’s director of sales, Kari Jacobson, emphasized a 10% rise in the show floor over the previous year as evidence of the event’s increasing significance and popularity.

In its 101st year, the NAB exhibition is the world’s most prestigious marketplace for cutting-edge products and services, examining how the newest technology affects business strategies, storytelling, and society at large.

Media and entertainment professionals can present advances in broadcasting, content creation, production workflows, and establish key connections at this annual gathering.

Conversations in conference rooms and on the show floor are dominated by AI, content production, streaming, and NextGen TV.

In order to improve productivity, speed up production workflows, and customize content, exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge inventions and technology that make use of artificial intelligence and third-party integrations.

Elodie Levrel, director of corporate marketing and communications at Broadpeak, stressed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in content production, storytelling, and capture, as well as its growing impact in content delivery.

A number of seminars and workshops centered around AI technologies are scheduled, providing information on the newest developments, possible legal issues, and practical applications.

The NAB exhibition serves as an essential platform for conversation and debate, as noted by Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events, who also emphasized the revolutionary impact of AI on the industry.

Chinese exhibitors are well-represented in the exhibition; their numbers have increased from 77 to 126 exhibitors from the previous year.

SmallRig, a leading brand from Shenzhen, Guangdong province, showcased its innovative products tailored for modern content creators, including V-mount batteries, tripods, camera equipment, and creator tool kits.

Zhou Feng, a representative of SmallRig, emphasized the company’s commitment to reaching out to more creators in North America and strengthening branding through participation in the show.

Global exhibitors, such as Vecima Networks from Canada, are eager to explore Chinese innovations, recognizing the rapid development of media and entertainment technologies in China.

Levrel expressed excitement about engaging with participants from China to gain better insights into the Chinese market, highlighting its immense potential and growth opportunities.

As AI continues to revolutionize the media and entertainment landscape, events like the NAB show serve as vital platforms for collaboration, innovation, and industry advancement.



Shayne Heffernan