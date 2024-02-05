Monday, February 5, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home 2024 AI Deepfake Election Manipulation: Trump vs. Biden in 2024
2024AmericaHeadline NewsOpinionPoliticsPresident TrumpShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan

AI Deepfake Election Manipulation: Trump vs. Biden in 2024

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

AI Deepfake Election: The upcoming 2024 White House race is bracing itself for a surge in AI-enabled disinformation, with a recent robocall impersonating President Joe Biden sounding alarms about the potential misuse of audio AI deepfakes. The robocall, employing Biden’s voice, urged New Hampshire residents not to vote in the Democratic primary, leading to an investigation into possible voter suppression. As AI-powered applications become more accessible, researchers anticipate an increase in AI deepfakes during this election cycle, raising concerns about their impact on electoral integrity.

The disinformation landscape is evolving with AI tools, particularly voice cloning, becoming widespread. Pindrop, a cybersecurity firm, revealed that a text-to-speech system from ElevenLabs was used to create the Biden robocall, underlining the increasing sophistication of AI manipulation. Campaigners and tech investors are leveraging advanced AI tools for effective political messaging, with voice cloning startups attracting significant investments.

This incident intensifies the debate surrounding AI-generated robocalls, prompting discussions about potential regulations to address the issue. The call for safeguards around generative AI tools or even a ban on robocalls is gaining momentum. Policymakers are under pressure to implement protective measures to prevent potential electoral chaos and preserve trust in the democratic process.

The political deepfake landscape is at a critical juncture, and the fake Biden call serves as a stark reminder of the challenges associated with AI manipulation. As regulators consider the legality of AI-generated robocalls, the need for comprehensive protections against deepfakes, especially in the audio domain, has become more urgent.

The proliferation of AI audio tools, outpacing detection capabilities, demands innovative solutions. Recommendations include incorporating audio watermarks or digital signatures into tools and implementing regulations that restrict access to verified users. Ensuring election integrity becomes a priority, requiring investment in trust and safety measures to combat the evolving threat of AI-enabled disinformation.

AI Deepfakes: Understanding, Creation, and Legal Implications

What is an AI Deepfake? An AI deepfake refers to a synthetic media, typically audio or video, created using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to alter or replace the likeness of a person in a way that appears authentic. The term “deepfake” is a combination of “deep learning” and “fake,” reflecting the use of deep neural networks to generate highly convincing and often deceptive content.

How is it Made?

  1. Data Collection: Deepfakes start with gathering extensive datasets of the target person’s images or audio recordings.
  2. Training the Model: AI algorithms, particularly deep neural networks, are trained on these datasets to learn and mimic the subtle nuances of the person’s facial expressions, voice, or mannerisms.
  3. Generating Content: Once trained, the model can generate new content by combining elements from different sources or altering existing content, creating a realistic-looking and sounding output.

Laws Governing Deepfakes: The legal landscape around deepfakes is evolving, and regulations may vary across jurisdictions. Key legal considerations include:

  1. Fraud and Misrepresentation: Deepfakes used for fraudulent purposes, such as impersonation or creating fake content with malicious intent, may violate laws related to fraud, identity theft, or misrepresentation.
  2. Privacy Laws: Unauthorized use of someone’s likeness for creating deepfakes may infringe on privacy rights. Jurisdictions with robust privacy laws may provide individuals with legal remedies against such unauthorized use.
  3. Defamation: Deepfakes that harm an individual’s reputation or spread false information may be subject to defamation laws. Legal action can be taken if the content damages a person’s character or reputation.
  4. Intellectual Property: Using deepfakes to replicate copyrighted material without permission may violate intellectual property laws. Rights holders can pursue legal action for unauthorized use of their content.
  5. Cybersecurity and Unauthorized Access: Unauthorized access to personal data or systems to create deepfakes may breach cybersecurity laws, leading to legal consequences.
  6. Election Laws: In the context of political deepfakes, laws governing elections may address the spread of false information, influencing voters, or engaging in deceptive practices.
  7. Consent and Right of Publicity: Depending on jurisdiction, laws may require obtaining consent from individuals before using their likeness for commercial purposes or publicizing deepfakes.

As the threat of deepfake technology grows, policymakers are working to adapt existing laws and create new regulations to address the challenges posed by synthetic media. It’s crucial to stay informed about local and international legal frameworks to navigate the complex landscape of AI deepfakes responsibly.

Several AI deepfake scandals have gained attention in the past, highlighting the potential misuse of synthetic media for various purposes, including misinformation, fraud, and privacy breaches. Here are some notable instances:

  1. Deepfake Pornography:
    • Date: 2017 onwards
    • Details: Deepfake technology has been frequently used to create explicit fake videos featuring celebrities’ faces superimposed onto adult content performers. Many of these videos have been shared without the subjects’ consent, leading to privacy concerns.
  2. Jordan Peele’s Barack Obama Deepfake:
    • Date: 2018
    • Details: Filmmaker Jordan Peele collaborated with Buzzfeed to create a deepfake video featuring former President Barack Obama delivering a PSA about the dangers of deepfakes. The video aimed to raise awareness about the technology’s potential for misinformation.
  3. Mark Zuckerberg’s Deepfake:
    • Date: 2019
    • Details: An AI-generated video featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was created by artists Bill Posters and Daniel Howe. The video, intended as an art installation, showcased the technology’s ability to manipulate high-profile figures for artistic and political commentary.
  4. Deepfake Voice Scam:
    • Date: 2019
    • Details: Criminals used deepfake voice technology to mimic the voice of a company executive and instruct an employee to transfer funds. The scam highlighted the potential for deepfakes to facilitate financial fraud through voice manipulation.
  5. Political Deepfakes in Belgium:
    • Date: 2019
    • Details: Belgian political party Socialistische Partij Anders (sp.a) created deepfake videos featuring leaders of other parties seemingly expressing support for their political opponent. The stunt aimed to draw attention to the issue of misinformation in politics.
  6. Tom Cruise Deepfake on TikTok:
    • Date: 2021
    • Details: Deepfake videos featuring an uncanny impersonation of Tom Cruise circulated on TikTok, raising concerns about the technology’s potential for impersonation and deceptive practices.

These scandals underscore the ethical, privacy, and security challenges posed by AI deepfakes. The incidents have prompted discussions about the need for legal frameworks, awareness campaigns, and technological solutions to address the risks associated with the widespread use of synthetic media.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Chinese Stock Market Seizing Bargains $BYD $BABA $NIO $JD $PDD $BIDU

Who Will Buy the $10 Trillion in US Govt Bonds in 2024

Farmers in China Get Support: Contrast to Western Policies $JFIN

Spring Festival China Travel Demand to Surge $TCOM $CTRP $HTHT

Donald Trump’s Deliberations on Choosing a Running Mate

China’s Financial Sector and Commitment to Real Economy

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

AI Deepfake Election Manipulation: Trump vs. Biden in 2024
Chinese Stock Market Seizing Bargains $BYD $BABA $NIO $JD $PDD $BIDU
Who Will Buy the $10 Trillion in US Govt Bonds in 2024

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.