Knightsbridge’s Insights on the China Economy: AI and High Tech Will Drive China Economy to New Heights

China is setting its sights on cutting-edge technologies like state-of-the-art intelligent connected vehicles, bleeding-edge quantum computers, and futuristic industrial robots to fuel its economic growth amidst various challenges.

The concept of developing new productive forces has taken center stage in China’s policy-making, particularly highlighted during a tone-setting conference held last December to map out this year’s economic work priorities.

By emphasizing this concept, China aims to enhance advanced productivity through groundbreaking technological innovations, innovative allocation of production factors, and deepened industrial upgrading.

As strategic emerging industries and future industries such as new energy and quantum technology rapidly develop, alongside traditional industries becoming smarter and more innovative, China’s economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation.

Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities, believes that China possesses immeasurable potential and strong competitive advantages in developing new productive forces, which could emerge as a new growth pole for the Chinese economy in the near future.

Pursuing New Growth Opportunities

High-tech industries have become a focal point for local governments striving to bolster the economy, especially as authorities seek new growth engines amidst domestic and external uncertainties.

For instance, in early January, Hefei city in east China launched its first major projects for the year, with a substantial portion of industrial investment directed towards new energy vehicles (NEVs), new-generation information technology, and the photovoltaic sector.

Similarly, contracts worth nearly 600 billion yuan were signed at the start of the year in central China’s Henan Province for projects in advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries. In Xiamen city of east China’s Fujian Province, new energy, new materials, and biomedicine projects were among the industrial initiatives launched for the new year.

Yuhan Zhang, a political economist at the University of California, Berkeley, highlighted in an article in the Financial Times that the local investment projects launched at the beginning of 2024 have a distinctly scientific focus, with an emphasis on new-generation information technology, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and low-carbon energies.

This reflects an ambition to ascend the value chain and develop new growth engines, as stated by Zhang.

Developing new productive forces has become the overarching theme of economic development in 2024 for many local governments, with a strong emphasis on sci-tech innovation during the local “two sessions,” according to Zhao Gang, an analyst at the Beijing-based consultancy firm CIO Manage.

Shanghai, for example, has announced plans to accelerate its bid to become an international center of sci-tech innovation this year. Other regions like Liaoning Province and Beijing are also actively supporting the development of new materials, aerospace, robotics, and other tech-intensive industries.

Expansive Prospects Nationwide

China has demonstrated strong momentum and broad prospects in the development of new productive forces nationwide, with strategic emerging industries and future industries serving as the backbone of this growth, according to Cai Wei, chief strategy officer of KPMG China Advisory.

The share of strategic emerging industries in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) has risen significantly, reaching over 13 percent in 2022 from 7.6 percent in 2014. China aims to further increase this ratio to over 17 percent by 2025.

Cai believes that new productive forces are poised for larger-scale expansion and innovation in the coming years, particularly in sectors like new energy, information technology, and biological industries.

China has ramped up financing and improved the business environment to spur sci-tech innovation, which is crucial for cultivating new productive forces. The country’s efforts in this regard have been recognized internationally, with China ranking 12th in the 2023 Global Innovation Index and leading in the number of top 100 sci-tech innovation clusters worldwide.

Furthermore, China has seen significant investment in research and development (R&D), with fixed-asset investment in high-tech industries recording double-digit growth last year. This trend is reflected in the composition of newly-listed firms on China’s A-share market, with over 90 percent engaged in strategic emerging industries.

Looking Ahead

China’s emphasis on developing new productive forces signifies positive progress in replacing old growth drivers with new ones, laying a solid foundation for sustained and healthy economic development, according to Cai.

The dynamism of these new sectors is attracting a considerable influx of foreign investments. In 2023, high-tech industries alone drew foreign direct investment worth 423.34 billion yuan, accounting for a record-high 37.3 percent of the total.

For instance, Volkswagen Group has established a hub of intelligent connected vehicles in Hefei, Anhui Province, leveraging new technologies and the region’s outstanding infrastructure. With total investment exceeding 30 billion yuan, the initiative underscores the innovative strength driving China’s economic evolution.

Shayne Heffernan