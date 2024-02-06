Tuesday, February 6, 2024
AI and High Tech Will Drive China Economy to New Heights

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Knightsbridge’s Insights on the China Economy: AI and High Tech Will Drive China Economy to New Heights

China is setting its sights on cutting-edge technologies like state-of-the-art intelligent connected vehicles, bleeding-edge quantum computers, and futuristic industrial robots to fuel its economic growth amidst various challenges.

The concept of developing new productive forces has taken center stage in China’s policy-making, particularly highlighted during a tone-setting conference held last December to map out this year’s economic work priorities.

By emphasizing this concept, China aims to enhance advanced productivity through groundbreaking technological innovations, innovative allocation of production factors, and deepened industrial upgrading.

As strategic emerging industries and future industries such as new energy and quantum technology rapidly develop, alongside traditional industries becoming smarter and more innovative, China’s economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation.

Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities, believes that China possesses immeasurable potential and strong competitive advantages in developing new productive forces, which could emerge as a new growth pole for the Chinese economy in the near future.

Pursuing New Growth Opportunities

High-tech industries have become a focal point for local governments striving to bolster the economy, especially as authorities seek new growth engines amidst domestic and external uncertainties.

For instance, in early January, Hefei city in east China launched its first major projects for the year, with a substantial portion of industrial investment directed towards new energy vehicles (NEVs), new-generation information technology, and the photovoltaic sector.

Similarly, contracts worth nearly 600 billion yuan were signed at the start of the year in central China’s Henan Province for projects in advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries. In Xiamen city of east China’s Fujian Province, new energy, new materials, and biomedicine projects were among the industrial initiatives launched for the new year.

Yuhan Zhang, a political economist at the University of California, Berkeley, highlighted in an article in the Financial Times that the local investment projects launched at the beginning of 2024 have a distinctly scientific focus, with an emphasis on new-generation information technology, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and low-carbon energies.

This reflects an ambition to ascend the value chain and develop new growth engines, as stated by Zhang.

Developing new productive forces has become the overarching theme of economic development in 2024 for many local governments, with a strong emphasis on sci-tech innovation during the local “two sessions,” according to Zhao Gang, an analyst at the Beijing-based consultancy firm CIO Manage.

Shanghai, for example, has announced plans to accelerate its bid to become an international center of sci-tech innovation this year. Other regions like Liaoning Province and Beijing are also actively supporting the development of new materials, aerospace, robotics, and other tech-intensive industries.

Expansive Prospects Nationwide

China has demonstrated strong momentum and broad prospects in the development of new productive forces nationwide, with strategic emerging industries and future industries serving as the backbone of this growth, according to Cai Wei, chief strategy officer of KPMG China Advisory.

The share of strategic emerging industries in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) has risen significantly, reaching over 13 percent in 2022 from 7.6 percent in 2014. China aims to further increase this ratio to over 17 percent by 2025.

Cai believes that new productive forces are poised for larger-scale expansion and innovation in the coming years, particularly in sectors like new energy, information technology, and biological industries.

China has ramped up financing and improved the business environment to spur sci-tech innovation, which is crucial for cultivating new productive forces. The country’s efforts in this regard have been recognized internationally, with China ranking 12th in the 2023 Global Innovation Index and leading in the number of top 100 sci-tech innovation clusters worldwide.

Furthermore, China has seen significant investment in research and development (R&D), with fixed-asset investment in high-tech industries recording double-digit growth last year. This trend is reflected in the composition of newly-listed firms on China’s A-share market, with over 90 percent engaged in strategic emerging industries.

Looking Ahead

China’s emphasis on developing new productive forces signifies positive progress in replacing old growth drivers with new ones, laying a solid foundation for sustained and healthy economic development, according to Cai.

The dynamism of these new sectors is attracting a considerable influx of foreign investments. In 2023, high-tech industries alone drew foreign direct investment worth 423.34 billion yuan, accounting for a record-high 37.3 percent of the total.

For instance, Volkswagen Group has established a hub of intelligent connected vehicles in Hefei, Anhui Province, leveraging new technologies and the region’s outstanding infrastructure. With total investment exceeding 30 billion yuan, the initiative underscores the innovative strength driving China’s economic evolution.

Knightsbridge Expresses Optimism Towards China’s Economic Future

In the ever-evolving landscape of global economics, China stands as a beacon of resilience and innovation. Despite facing various challenges, Knightsbridge, a leading financial institution, holds a positive outlook on China’s economic trajectory. Here’s why:

  1. Strategic Growth Initiatives: Knightsbridge acknowledges China’s proactive approach to fostering economic growth through strategic initiatives. The nation’s focus on developing new productive forces, as outlined in recent policy-making endeavors, demonstrates a commitment to innovation and technological advancement. This forward-thinking strategy aligns with Knightsbridge’s vision of sustainable economic development.
  2. Emerging Industries: China’s emphasis on high-tech industries and emerging sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and renewable energy is a testament to its adaptability and vision for the future. Knightsbridge recognizes the potential of these industries to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for investment.
  3. Government Support: The Chinese government’s robust support for sci-tech innovation and industrial upgrading plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic landscape. Knightsbridge applauds initiatives aimed at improving the business environment, fostering innovation, and attracting foreign investment, all of which contribute to China’s economic vitality.
  4. Global Competitiveness: China’s rise as a global economic powerhouse is undeniable. With its increasing influence in international trade, investment, and technological innovation, China continues to shape the global economic agenda. Knightsbridge views China’s growing prominence as a positive sign of its resilience and adaptability in an ever-changing world.
  5. Investment Opportunities: From strategic emerging industries to future-oriented sectors, China offers a myriad of investment opportunities for discerning investors. Knightsbridge recognizes the potential for long-term growth and profitability in China’s dynamic economic landscape and remains committed to identifying and capitalizing on promising investment prospects.

Knightsbridge maintains a positive outlook on China’s economic future, driven by its strategic initiatives, emphasis on innovation, and global competitiveness. As China continues to navigate challenges and seize opportunities, Knightsbridge remains dedicated to supporting and participating in the nation’s economic journey towards prosperity and sustainability.

Knightsbridge Facilitating Chinese Companies’ Public Listings in the USA and Asia

In an era marked by globalization and rapid technological advancements, access to capital markets plays a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of businesses worldwide. Knightsbridge, a prominent financial institution, has emerged as a key facilitator in assisting Chinese companies to go public in both the USA and Asia, unlocking new opportunities for growth and investment. Here’s how Knightsbridge is paving the way for Chinese enterprises to access global capital markets:

  1. Expertise in Financial Services: With years of experience and expertise in financial services, Knightsbridge possesses in-depth knowledge of capital markets and regulatory frameworks in the USA and Asia. Leveraging this expertise, the institution provides tailored advisory services to Chinese companies seeking to navigate the complexities of the IPO process and achieve successful listings on stock exchanges.
  2. Access to Global Networks: Knightsbridge boasts a vast network of investors, institutions, and industry experts across the USA and Asia. This extensive network provides Chinese companies with access to capital, strategic partnerships, and market insights, enabling them to enhance their visibility and credibility in international markets.
  3. Strategic Advisory Services: Knightsbridge offers comprehensive strategic advisory services to Chinese companies, guiding them through every stage of the IPO journey. From conducting feasibility studies and market assessments to structuring financial transactions and managing regulatory compliance, Knightsbridge provides end-to-end support to ensure a seamless and successful listing process.
  4. Dual Listing Opportunities: Recognizing the benefits of dual listings, Knightsbridge facilitates Chinese companies in exploring opportunities to list on multiple stock exchanges simultaneously. By listing in both the USA and Asia, companies can diversify their investor base, enhance liquidity, and increase their valuation, ultimately strengthening their position in the global marketplace.
  5. Enhanced Visibility and Investor Confidence: Going public on reputable stock exchanges in the USA and Asia enhances the visibility and credibility of Chinese companies among global investors. Knightsbridge helps companies craft compelling narratives, conduct roadshows, and engage with investors to build trust and confidence, driving demand for their shares and maximizing valuation.
  6. Supporting Sustainable Growth: Beyond the IPO process, Knightsbridge remains committed to supporting the long-term growth and success of Chinese companies. Through ongoing strategic guidance, investor relations management, and access to capital markets, Knightsbridge empowers companies to navigate market fluctuations, seize growth opportunities, and create sustainable value for stakeholders.

Knightsbridge’s efforts in facilitating Chinese companies’ public listings in the USA and Asia underscore its commitment to driving global economic growth and fostering cross-border collaboration. By leveraging its expertise, networks, and strategic advisory services, Knightsbridge is empowering Chinese enterprises to access capital markets, unlock growth opportunities, and achieve their full potential on the global stage.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

