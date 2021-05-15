A Picasso Oil Hammered for $100-M+ at New York Auction

#Picasso #Marie-Thérèse #Impressionist #art #Christie’s #auction

An oil painting by Pablo Picasso sold for $103.4-M at a Christie’s auction in New York, besting the picture’s presale estimate of $55-M

The portrait of Picasso’s French lover Marie-Therese, “Femme assise près d’une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)”, or ‘Woman sitting near a window,’ led the 20th Century Evening Sale Thursday.

Keith Gill, head of the Impressionist and Modern Art department at Christie’s London, said the work may be familiar to art lovers from its appearance at a landmark Picasso 1932 exhibition at the Tate Modern in Y 2018.

“It’s an incredibly iconic image. It hasn’t been seen up at auction since 2013. And the appreciation of Marie-Therese portraits, particularly from 1932, has very much grown since that time. So this will be a stand-out price for the artist,” Mr. Gill explained.

After an intense bidding war, the Picasso was bought by an online bidder in California, Christie’s said.

Thursday’s auction, which was streamed live from the Rockefeller Center, marked the 5th work by Picasso to sell for more than $100-M.

