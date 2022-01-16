Rolls-Royce Bespoke commissions at record levels in 2021

Magnificent and emotive client commissions illustrate marque’s stature as a true House of Luxury

Progressive craftsmanship takes Rolls-Royce beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing

“In what has been an unprecedented and unpredictable year, the House of Rolls-Royce has delivered the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque’s 117-year history. In 2021, we delivered 5,586 motor cars to clients around the world, having worked closely with clients to further expand the boundaries of creativity within our Bespoke Collective. This has resulted in some truly remarkable commissions.

“Rolls-Royce has once again demonstrated an innate understanding of craftsmanship, honing progressive and proprietary techniques amongst our highly skilled and talented team. Artisans continue to further the realm of Bespoke feasibility; precious and rare materials are used with ingenuity to create world-class examples of excellence in their field.

“It gives me great pleasure to share these 2021 Bespoke highlights.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In 2021, the House of Rolls-Royce has fulfilled whimsical and wonderful client commissions, resulting in undeniable advancements of Bespoke manufacturing. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has explored, developed and presented new and ambitious interpretations of true luxury, resulting in some of the finest examples of contemporary craftsmanship ever seen.

The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective – an elite team of engineers, designers and craftspeople based at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England – has taken inspiration from historical events and figures, renowned artworks, personal artefacts, nature and the architectural world to create a truly unique set of motor cars that give expression to their owner’s individual style and personality.

In a year that has seen significant announcements from the marque – pre-empting the arrival of its first fully-electric motor car, Spectre, in 2023, and the launch of Ghost’s alter-ego, Black Badge Ghost – Rolls-Royce continues to shape the future of luxury.

Visit Rolls-Royce’s PressClub for some of the finest examples of Bespoke craftsmanship, design and engineering, completed by the Luxury House during 2021: www.press.rolls-roycemotorcars.com.