A Look at the Antchain

Hangzhou, 22 October 2020 – Ant Group, a leader in the development of open platforms for technology-driven inclusive financial services, and the parent company of China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, today unveiled its new digital copyright services platform powered by AntChain, the company’s blockchain-based technology.

The platform aims to help millions of original creators verify and protect their copyright with greater efficiency and at a lower cost.

Powered by blockchain and AI technologies, the digital copyright services platform enables content creators to quickly authenticate and verify a variety of original works, from music scores to videos, images, and articles and essays.

When a creator uploads his or her work onto the platform, the platform will first verify whether the content is the only one that exists within its database. It will then generate a unique digital copyright certification containing basic information about the work, as well as a notary stamp.

These tamper-proof certifications can also be submitted as evidence in copyright infringement and tort cases.

The digital copyright services platform also provides identification and search services that can help creators effectively monitor and flag potential copyright infringement, making it easier and less costly for IP owners to verify and protect their original content.

Applying for copyright registration and certification is typically a complicated and time-consuming process. With the digital copyright services platform, this process is effectively shortened to one minute, and creators can save up to 95% in related expenditures.

“We believe that AntChain can play a pivotal role in building trust among multiple parties and solving real-life problems for the copyright industry,” said Guofei Jiang, President of Advanced Technology Business Group, Ant Group. “The AntChain-powered digital copyright services platform was specifically designed to address the pain points that creators typically encounter when trying to authenticate and protect their work.”

Shanghai C.C. Music Culture Co Ltd, China’s leading digital music score copyright distribution network, was one of the first partners to join the digital copyright services platform during its trial period. Now, musicians who are part of Shanghai C.C. Music Culture’s network can secure digital copyright certifications when they upload their original works to the platform.

At the same time, AntChain will generate smart contracts that can record revenues generated by the musicians and the distributor. Once their work is successfully sold, the smart contract is triggered, and revenues will be automatically distributed to the musicians and Shanghai C.C. Music Culture.

Nianhua Yi, CEO of C.C. Music, commented, “The AntChain-powered digital copyright services platform enables the musicians on C.C. Music to register and certify their works with ease. That really brings great benefits for the creators.”

At present, more than 10 million original works are certified every day on the digital copyright services platform.

About AntChain

AntChain is Ant Group’s blockchain business. According to IPR Daily and patent database IncoPat, Ant Group held the highest number of published blockchain-related patent applications between 2017 and the six months ended June 30, 2020. Since the launch of Ant Group’s blockchain business in 2016, the company pioneered the use of AntChain in over 50 blockchain commercial applications and use cases, including supply chain finance, cross-border remittance, charitable donations and product provenance.

The AntChain platform consists of three layers including the underlying Blockchain-as-a-Service open platform, digitalization of assets, and circulation of digitalized assets. By enabling businesses to digitalize their assets and transactions, AntChain establishes trust in multi-party collaborations. The AntChain platform generated over 100 million daily active items such as patents, vouchers, and warehouse receipts, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.