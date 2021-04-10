7 Deadly Sins Brings Life to Miami Beach

7 Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins, a collection of short plays, was presented in six storefronts along the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, as well as at the Colony Theatre’s loading dock.

For all of the effective ways arts groups have sustained themselves and their audiences with digital productions, Hausmann and managing director Nicholas Richberg have remained focused on how to return safely to live performances.

…and the show was a success.

Moises Kaufman’s “greed” entry was one of the most popular, All I Want is Everything!! It’s set at the funeral of a patriarch, in which the deceased’s children, played by Gerald McCullouch and Mia Matthews, discuss their potential inheritance.

Mia Matthews is an actress and producer, known for Dream Killer (2019), Every Witch Way (2014) and Home by Spring (2018). Mother of Bianca Matthews, with whom she starred with in Every Witch Way (2014) and Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket (2016).

McCullouch embodies every avaricious corporate vulture we love to hate, stereo-typically cast as a straight white male (the enemy of all things in America), and Mia Matthews character Vivian is left to defend the legacy of the deceased, finding a more sentimental and emotional understanding and respect as she stands up for the late father.

On the surface it is easy to dismiss Miami New Drama and 7 Deadly Sins as another gut curdling Woke Hollywood Propaganda unit it is actually more then that, while there is some of that, there is also some high quality production genius there as well, the concept for the location and the ability to produce shows in that fashion is truly incredible.

THE COLONY THEATRE is located in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road. It first opened on January 25, 1935 as a Paramount Pictures movie house. Recently, the building underwent a three-year $6.5 million renovation to restore its original Art Deco grandeur and update its stage and technical equipment.

Today, the COLONY is a 417-seat state of the art venue proudly managed by Miami New Drama. Its impressive art deco design makes it one of the crown jewels of Miami Beach. The theatre hosts an exciting array of events, including music, dance, comedy, and theatre performances. The Colony Theatre is also home to Miami New Drama’s own exciting theatrical season.

The New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/theater/miami-new-drama-seven-deadly-sins.html

PBS NewsHour: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/in-miami-making-live-theater-work-during-the-pandemic

American Theatre Magazine: https://www.americantheatre.org/2020/12/17/how-to-stage-7-deadly-sins-in-a-way-thats-not-actually-deadly/

Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/theater_dance/in-miami-beach-live-theater-returns–in-vacant-storefronts/2020/09/23/247d8984-fd9d-11ea-b0e4-350e4e60cc91_story.html

Christine Dolen Preview (Artburst): https://www.artburstmiami.com/film-theater-articles/miami-new-dramas-seven-deadly-sins-finds-a-way-back-to-live-theater

Christine Dolen Preview (Miami Herald): https://www.miamiherald.com/entertainment/article247481610.html

Christine Dolen Review (Artburst): https://www.artburstmiami.com/film-theater-articles/review-seven-deadly-sins-explores-conflict-demons-and-the-joy-of-live-performance

Yahoo (AFP News – Leila Macor): https://sg.style.yahoo.com/part-world-stage-miami-poignant-014526532.html

Al Jazeera English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKYlA-t3TvM&feature=emb_title

Florida Theater On Stage (Review): http://www.floridatheateronstage.com/reviews/miami-new-dramas-7-deadly-sins-is-a-singular-year-defining-theatrical-experience/

CBS4 Miami – Lisa Petrillo https://miami.cbslocal.com/video/5047074-live-theater-returns-with-seven-deadly-sins-on-lincoln-road/

NBC6 South Florida: https://www.nbcmiami.com/entertainment/6-in-the-mix/7-deadly-sins-brings-empty-storefronts-alive-with-drama/2361872

Founded by playwright and director Michel Hausmann and National Medal of the Arts winner Moises Kaufman, Miami New Drama is a nonprofit professional theater company committed to artistic excellence and groundbreaking work unique to our diverse and extraordinary region. We believe in the transformational power of theater. Theater is a tool for change, empathy, reflection, and exploration. We make theater that is ALWAYS in conversation with our unique multicultural and multilingual community and is relevant to national discourse for social change. Since 2016, Miami New Drama has been the resident company at the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road.

Programming consists of world-class theater productions, co-productions in partnership with top national and international organizations, and robust educational programs. We focus on world premieres commissioned by our organization as well as others that provide partnerships with top national organizations such as Tectonic Theater Project and Asolo Rep. The first show of our debut 2017-2018 season was a multilingual version of Thornton Wilder’s classic Our Town. It was critically-acclaimed as “glorious, emotionally potent” and “inventive and touching…superb!” Past productions include the American premiere of Ferdinand von Schirach’s Terror directed by Tony Award winner Gregory Mosher, The Golem of Havana, an original musical written (book) and directed by Michel Hausmann, Queen of Basel, a new play by Hilary Bettis, directed Michel Hausmann, One Night in Miami, by Kemp Powers, directed by Carl Cofield, the world premieres of Fake by Carmen Pelaez, directed by Carl Andress, Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy by Billy Corben and Aurin Squire, directed by Michel Hausmann, and Viva La Parranda! by Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo in collaboration with Juan Souki, Thornton Wilder’s Bridge of San Luis Rey adapted and starring David Greenspan, world premiere of The Cubans by Michael Leon, and the world premiere of a new Louis Armstrong musical A Wonderful World by Aurin Squire and directed by Christopher Renshaw.

We are the winner of two Knight Arts Challenge awards and a Knight New Works Miami award from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the 2018 Miami New Times Best Theater for Drama. Miami New Drama is a member of the South Florida Theatre League and Theater Communications Group.

THE COLONY THEATRE is located in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road. It first opened on January 25, 1935 as a Paramount Pictures movie house. Recently, the building underwent a three-year $6.5 million renovation to restore its original Art Deco grandeur and update its stage and technical equipment. Its impressive art deco design makes it one of the crown jewels of Miami Beach.