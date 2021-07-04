#Liberty #Bell #independence #England

…declared our independence from England.

“Americans celebrate the birth of the nation and independence from the Kingdom of England. This day marks the anniversary of the presentation and acceptance of the Declaration of Independence, signed 242 yrs ago on July 4, 1776” — Paul Ebeling

On this day, July 4th, children who are descendants of Declaration signers symbolically tap the Liberty Bell 13 times while other liberty bells across the nation ring 13 times in honor of the patriots from the original 13 states.

The Liberty Bell was 1st rung on July 8, 1776 to call the citizens of Philadelphia together to hear the reading of the Declaration of Independence, and every yr since on the 4th of July until Y 1835 when it cracked tolling for the funeral of Supreme Court Justice John Marshal.

Inside the Liberty Bell, weighing more than 2000lbs, are etched the words from the Christian Bible, the Book of Leviticus, Chapter 24, “Proclaim liberty throughout the land unto all inhabitants thereof”.

In the USA this is still a wonderful and heartfelt great day, just it must have been to those who fought and defeated the strongest military in the world at the time for their Independence from tyranny and taxation.

According to the National Park Service, in Y 1999, Penn State University graduate students simulated the original sound of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell.

And it sounds Bell-like.

Located in Independence Hall, it was ordered from the White Chapel Foundry Foundry in London in 1751 and has an inscription that reads: “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof.”

Now the Liberty Bell sounds like silence, and not the Simon and Garfunkel kind of silence you can sing along to. That is because America’s symbol of liberty has a massive crack in it.

Sometime in the early 1840s, when abolitionists were using the bell to implore America to live up to its own ideas the Liberty Bell developed a crack. The precise time it happened is lost to history, but an attempt to repair the bell made it worse.

In Y 1846, workers tried to restore the Liberty Bell to its former glory to ring it in celebration of George Washington’s birthday. Instead, they widened the crack.

Have a happy, healthy 4th of July, celebrate and Keep the Faith!