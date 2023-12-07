Thursday, December 7, 2023
2024: The Year Generative AI Explodes $MSFT $NVDA $AMZN $GOOG $AAPL $TSLA
2024: The Year Generative AI Explodes $MSFT $NVDA $AMZN $GOOG $AAPL $TSLA

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
It’s been over a year since OpenAI’s ChatGPT ignited a firestorm of interest in generative AI, prompting tech giants to scramble and develop their own chatbots and products. While 2023 witnessed the initial boom, 2024 promises to be the year generative AI truly explodes, impacting a wide range of industries and consumer experiences.

Beyond the Hype: Democratization and Specialization

While the initial excitement surrounded generalized platforms like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Copilot, 2024 will see a shift towards more specialized models designed for specific tasks. This “master of one” approach caters to individual fields and professions, offering deeper expertise and functionality.

Furthermore, the proliferation of AI chips in consumer devices, like Google’s Pixel 8 series, will democratize access to generative AI capabilities. This trend is poised to revolutionize personal computing, allowing users to leverage AI for tasks like photo editing, video enhancement, and creative content generation.

Specialized Applications and Chip Competition

Expect specialized generative AI applications to flourish in areas like weather prediction, cybersecurity, and medical research. These platforms will leverage vast datasets to generate insights and predictions with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

The AI chip market is also poised for significant growth in 2024. While Nvidia currently holds the dominant position, increased competition from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm will drive innovation and cost reduction, ultimately benefiting both businesses and consumers.

Surprises and Impact on the Tech Industry

The potential applications of generative AI are vast and constantly evolving, making it difficult to predict the full scope of its impact in 2024. However, some potential surprises include:

  • AI-powered video and audio platforms: Imagine AI-generated news anchors, personalized educational videos, and even interactive storytelling experiences.
  • Integration with existing tools and services: Generative AI will likely become embedded in existing software like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, enhancing productivity and creativity for users.
  • Ethical considerations and regulations: As generative AI becomes more powerful, concerns about potential misuse and bias will necessitate responsible development and regulation.

Overall, 2024 promises to be a pivotal year for generative AI. The technology’s evolution will continue to redefine industries, empower individuals, and open up possibilities that were once unimaginable.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

