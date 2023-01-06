Magic Millions Sales Pty Ltd today announced the renewal of a raft of fundamental Magic Millions’ partnerships key to the growth of the Australian thoroughbred industry; expansion of racing in Queensland; growth in the economic contribution of the event to the Gold Coast and the state of Queensland, as well as national and international profile and presence of Magic Millions as a must-attend event for the Gold Coast and Queensland.



Today Magic Millions confirmed the extension of the following contracts;

Tourism & Events Queensland

2028 Racing Queensland

2027 The Star Gold Coast

2025 Zara & Mike Tindall

2026 Nacho Figueras & Delfina Blaquier

2025 Seven Network



Magic Millions co-owner, Katie Page commented, “It is on days like today, on the eve of the 2023 The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival, that we all gain an extra insight into the scale, scope and reach of Magic Millions. Even for me and I am so close to it, to see so many of our incredible partners together, it really is inspiring and humbling. We are just so fortunate to be able to work with this diverse team of experts and industries – from TEQ, Racing Queensland, The Star and Seven through to remarkable individuals – our family of Ambassadors Zara and Mike Tindall, with Nacho Figueras and Delfi Blaquier.



“Tourism & Events Queensland has renewed the Magic Millions partnership through to 2028. TEQ understand Magic Millions’ unique offering of events across the Carnival – Polo, Showjumping, live community events, the Sales and the Racedays. TEQ know there is nothing else like it in Australia or the world and the numbers prove it.”





Acting Tourism and Sport Minister Scott Stewart said the deal, secured via Tourism and Events Queensland, extended the government’s support of the event through to 2028.



“The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival and National Sales is an iconic Queensland event, attracting 19,000 unique visitors from across the country and the world,” he said.



“For years to come, the eyes of the racing world will remain firmly fixed on the Gold Coast every January as the city that not only puts on world-class racing but promotes our unbeatable lifestyle and way of life.



“Hosting truly Queensland events like the Magic Millions brings people to our regions which supports local businesses and tens of thousands of good jobs. This is a premier event on our sporting and events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome people to the Gold Coast for the 2023 edition of Magic Millions this January and for years to come.



“The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival is also about more than racing, with a huge schedule of events that sees renowned owners, horse racing identities and spectators enjoying our great Gold Coast lifestyle. The event will see 84,674 bed nights booked over the 14 days of the Carnival and National Sales– injecting an estimated $42 million into the Queensland economy.”



Racing Queensland Chair, Steve Wilson AM, “The Magic Millions is Queensland’s biggest racing brand, showcasing the Sunshine State to the world. As the only raceday in the Southern Hemisphere to stage eight million-dollar plus races, we continue to find new ways to innovate and enhance our racing, breeding and tourism activities in conjunction with Magic Millions. This includes creating the world’s largest ownership experience courtesy of The Syndicate next week. With further enhancements on the horizon, we unashamedly want people to back Queensland, buy Queensland and breed Queensland, and we’re delighted to continue our long-term relationship with Magic Millions.”



Katie Page reinforced, “Racing Queensland and Magic Millions have worked in lock-step for decades, to develop, promote and improve thoroughbred racing and breeding in Queensland. The partnership has seen the Magic Millions’ race series innovate and expand whilst delivering increasing prizemoney return to owners and trainers to the benefit of all industry participants.



“The Star Gold Coast returns as the naming rights partner to the Magic Millions Carnival. We are so grateful for The Star’s ongoing support of the Carnival and their unwavering investment into the Gold Coast and South East Queensland – where both companies call home.



“The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions raceday now offers an extraordinary $11.75 million in prizemoney. Together, our raceday delivers on the promise of the millions and the chance at life-changing magic for owners of Magic Millions’ graduates and syndicate members.”



Jess Mellor, Chief Operating Officer, The Star Gold Coast, “The Star Gold Coast is thrilled to be extending our naming rights partnership for The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival through to 2025, making this a highly successful eight year partnership. It’s events like this that continue to position the Gold Coast as a world class tourism and major events destination and why we at The Star are proud to be back as a supporter through to 2025. The energy on the Gold Coast across carnival season is like no other time of the year. With so much happening both at the track and in our venues, we are looking forward to another brilliant Carnival week.”



Katie Page continued, “Zara’s renewal is such a milestone – the Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women for more than 10 years and in that time, she has introduced husband Mike Tindall into the Magic Millions fold. This year Mike releases the first episode in his new Magic Millions podcast series. His first interview subject. Zara.



The year Nacho Figueras took to the Polo field at our second annual event in 2018, he brought with him an inexplicable dimension – the theatre of Polo and the athleticism of the sport of Polo that has seen the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo grow exponentially in popularity and become the permanent fixture it is in our Magic Millions calendar. In 2019, Nacho brought Delfi and his family. Delfi is the one to watch – especially at the Beach Gallop on the Tuesday.



Zara, Mike, Nacho and Delfi join Hamish McLachlan, Billy Slater and our most recent addition, Elsa Pataky, our Magic Millions Global Ambassador for Showjumping. Together they are the Magic Millions family of Ambassadors.



Again thank you to Major Events Gold Coast and the City of Gold Coast for their continued support of this iconic event for the city. We are so proud to have your recognition and support.



This year, the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping offers a Showjumping prizemoney pool of $1.45 million. The largest showjumping prize pool in Australia – ever.”



“Magic Millions has it all: polo and showjumping, the yearling sales and a spectacular horse racing carnival,” said Acting Mayor Donna Gates.



“Importantly, it showcases our city’s capacity to host world-class events and promotes the Gold Coast to the international business and leisure market.



“I urge locals and visitors to make a date with the Magic Millions and come and enjoy the energy and excitement trackside.”



Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said, “Magic Millions is special. The Magic Millions team work so hard to attract the very best – in yearlings, buyers, breeders, Ambassadors, entertainment, partners and spectators from all over Australia and the world – every year we work closely with Gerry and Katie. Our aim is to lift the bar higher, the calibre of yearlings and the sales catalogue, to build the attraction and exceed the expectations of all those involved in The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival.”– ENDS –



