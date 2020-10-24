Dubai Racing Club has announced the programme for the 2021 Dubai World Cup Carnival, as racing returns to the iconic Meydan Racecourse. While the Carnival opens in January, the first race meeting of the 2020-21 racing season is scheduled for November 5, 2020. Racing will be conducted under guidelines from the UAE government; further details will follow closer to the date.

Slated to run over six consecutive Thursdays from January 21 to February 25, 2021, the Dubai World Cup Carnival programme will culminate on March the 6 with the Super Saturday race meeting. Better known as a dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup race meet, racing on Super Saturday alone is worth $1.7 million.

Total purses are slightly reduced from the previous year, but given the challenging events over the past few months on account of Covid-19, Dubai Racing Club has made every effort to ensure the return of racing in safe and secure conditions.

The opening Carnival race meeting on January 21st promises to be an action-packed evening with six out of seven races falling in the Group and Listed categories. Topping the racecard on the night is the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1 (G2), run over a mile, which serves as a prep, for both the Godolphin Mile (G2) and Dubai World Cup (G1). The remaining six nights of racing during the Dubai World Cup Carnival also offer similarly high quality races, sure to attract the finest international trainers, horses and jockeys.

Horses from Denmark, USA, Ireland, UK, Sweden and Norway as well as the UAE were represented at the 2020 running of Super Saturday. Among the impressive international winners on the night was USA’s Doug O’Neill-trained Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint-winner Wildman Jack, exemplifying the top quality of runners on the night. Post-Meydan the four-year-old went on to win the Group 3 Daytona Stakes at Santa Anita, while being placed in the Group 2 Eddie D Stakes, and is a strong contender in the prestigious 2020 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. A similar international participation is anticipated in 2021.

The Closing date for Horse Connections to file in their Dubai World Cup Carnival applications is November 23, 2020.

All races will be contested and regulated in standard fashion and results will be recorded in an official capacity. In line with the UAE Government regulations, Dubai Racing Club will follow the strict health and safety measures, including comprehensive sanitation, thermal screening of attendees and social distancing.

Dubai Racing Club is also pleased to welcome back our sponsors, Emirates Airline, Longines, DP World, Gulf News, Emirates NBD, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One and Mubadala.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD DWCC 2021 PROGRAMME

About Dubai Racing Club

Dubai Racing Club (DRC) serves to organise and host horseracing at Meydan Racecourse, from November through to April, including the Dubai World Cup. Formed in 1992 to further develop and promote horseracing in Dubai, the first races held under rules were contested in March 1992 at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse. Meydan Racecourse is the world’s largest integrated racing facility and the racing season and Dubai World Cup play a key role in international racing.